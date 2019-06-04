Jennifer Lopez’s CFDA Awards Dress Looked Way Different Up Close

On Mon. evening, stars flocked to the Brooklyn Museum to attend the 2019 CFDA Awards — an annual event hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America to celebrate talent in the fashion industry. As expected at such a fashion-focused gathering, everyone wore outfits that were jaw-droppingly stunning, but there's one ensemble, in particular, that deserves a double (and maybe even a triple) take. Jennifer Lopez's CFDA Awards dress was citrusy goodness from afar, but a close-up look reveals another can't-miss element.

J. Lo is the unofficial queen of athleisure when it comes to her off-duty looks, but when she's gliding down the red carpet at any major event, she's been known to favor sparkle and shine over anything else. That's why it should come as no surprise that the singer — who was honored with the official Fashion Icon Award for 2019 during Mon. evening's ceremony — showed up in an ultra-glitzy crop top that you're really only able to appreciate when you zoom in on it.

For the glamorous occasion, Lopez opted for a custom two-piece Ralph Lauren set, consisting of a bright-orange maxi skirt with an über-voluminous silhouette and an extra-long train. She paired the skirt with a long-sleeve, turtleneck crop top that was actually adorned with 43,200 crystals (yes, really).

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From afar, it appears as though J. Lo's crop top is covered in shiny sequin detailing (or perhaps it's rendered in a fabric with a sheen finish), but a close-up look shows that every inch of the singer's shirt is covered in ultra-sparkly crystals that twinkle at every angle.

Lopez certainly isn't one to skimp out on accessories, either. For the 2019 CFDA Awards, the singer wore a pair of diamond link earrings and a diamond pinky ring, both from Harry Winston. Of course, Lopez's engagement ring — which has been estimated to cost easily over $1 million — also made an appearance.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Celeb makeup artist, Scott Barnes, used the singer's orange set as inspiration for her golden-bronzed beauty look. "For @jlo makeup, I took my time and honored @ralphlauren stunning outfit, both in color and in vibrance to find a beautiful balance," Barnes wrote on Instagram.

As for the mastermind behind Lopez's perfectly slicked-back ponytail? None other than hair pro, Chris Appleton, who actually took to his Instagram Stories to highlight every product he used to achieve her super-sleek, seven-step CFDA updo.

J. Lo has been serving up iconic red-carpet looks since the '90s. From that plunging Versace number she wore to the Grammy Awards back in 2000 to her 2019 Met Gala gown, Lopez has had plenty of remarkable fashion moments, but her 2019 CFDA Awards show look is sure to go down in history as one of the sparkliest of all time (thanks to those 43,200 crystals).