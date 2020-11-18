There are so many reasons to be a Jennifer Aniston super fan: Her lengthy acting career that includes a role as one of TV's most iconic characters, her totally down-to-earth sensibility (she's the girl you want to grab a margarita with), her effortless, casual style, and the list goes on. But you'd be remiss not to take note of her devotion to healthy living, which is an inspiration to woman of all ages, and also what made her the perfect candidate for her latest professional endeavor. Vital Protein named Jen as their new Chief Creative Officer, and the wellness world couldn't be more excited.

Aniston has long been known for her making health a cornerstone of her lifestyle. She's a devotee of yoga but according to her trainer, she also mixes things up with a variety of cardio workouts, too. She's also gone on the record to say she adopts a pretty clean diet, practices intermittent fasting, loves a good green juice, and regularly consumes collagen supplements — specifically Vital Proteins' Collagen Peptides. Thus, the star was a no-brainer to take on the brand's role as CCO. "We've all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic." says said Kurt Seidensticker, VP's Founder and CEO. "We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy, and more vibrant lives.”

While fans of Aniston — and fans of the brand — will have to wait until December to see the official campaign, you can already start shopping a few of the products she swears by for benefits including improved skin elasticity and joint and muscle health. For starters, she loves starting her day by adding the collagen peptides (or a scoop of the Collagen Creamer with organic coconut milk powder) to a cup of coffee or a green smoothie. She'll also rehydrate throughout the day with the collagen-spiked water, and if she's in need of an added boost, the Immunity Booster offers L-glutamine, vitamin C, zinc, and more to keep her in top shape inside and out.

