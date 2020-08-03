Head-to-toe black has been hotly contested in the fashion world for ages. It was Coco Chanel who first said, ‘I imposed black; it’s still going strong today, for black wipes out everything else around," as her LBD (little black dress) made its way into closets of fashionable women everywhere. So, it's no surprise that, when it came time for Jasmine Tookes to accessorize her own all-black date night outfit (yes, nearly 100 years later), she called on a CC-turnlocked style to finish the look. Thus, Jasmine Tookes' Chanel bag is the perfect silhouette to orient her ensemble around — and it's providing a perfect template for your next date night look.

On Jul. 30, Tookes was spotted out in Malibu with boyfriend Juan Borerro, both matching in Evolve Together's celeb-loved medical-grade face masks (which are a favorite of Emily Ratajkowski's). For dinner at Nobu, she wore cozy-chic ensemble that could be styled at home or worn out. Tookes paired a basic crop top with a pair of easy velvet trousers, both of which could easily be slipped on while hanging at home — but the model dressed them up with a few key pieces. With a petit black blazer (the anti-boxy blazer trend, which has been going strong for seasons), a pair of mesh heels, and, of course, her Chanel shoulder bag, Tookes totally stepped up the look.

The carryall itself is just about as historic as the all-black trend — Chanel's flap bag was originally designed by Coco the '20s, receiving a few contemporary updates in the '80s, when Karl Lagerfeld conceived of the CC turn-lock. The flap bag is still the brand's most recognizable silhouette to this day, immortalized in the high fashion hall-of-fame as every fashion girl's go-to. So, if you're shopping around for an investment bag today, the quilted leather pouch is as good as it gets, wielding a timelessness that's well worth taking the plunge.

For some options to recreate the entire ensemble, continue ahead — and be sure to check out Tookes' best at-home outfits from quarantine for more comfy-chic inspo.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.