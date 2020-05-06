If you're a blonde, you know that brassiness is the bane of your hair's existence, and seeing that the world is however many days into quarantine, you might not be thrilled with the current tone. If losing access to your colorist, who can toss your strands a life raft with a gloss, root touch up, or toner, has led you to haphazardly throw a random array of purple products on your strands, the arrival of Moroccanoil's new Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo couldn't have been more perfectly timed.

Here to assist blondes everywhere, this $24 bottle, now available on the brand's site, contains a mix of violet pigments and Moroccanoil's ArganID Technology. The latter, futuristic-sounding feature is full of "positively charged micro-capsules" which, according to the site, then latch on to your hair (which is negatively charged). From there, the capsules will ensure antioxidants go deep to heal your hair's cuticles and repair damage, which is especially important for color-treated hair.

While it is inevitable after so long, it's still an annoying reality when you start seeing those yellow and orange tones creeping in. But why does this even happen in the first place? Things like pollution, minerals in your shower water, and even dye itself can contribute to pulling out that *lovely* brass tone. But even though purple shampoo is useful for fixing color, many of them zap hydration and leave you with straw-like texture. In order to combat this common issue, the Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo has ingredients like argan oil (obvi), castor oil, and glycerin to keep moisture in. On top of that, the product was also made with the actual intent of color correcting your hair, not just cleaning it.

But before you start lathering it on, note that how you use it also differs from a regular shampoo. Instead of running it through your strands and instantly washing it out, leave it on for three to five minutes so it really gets a chance to color treat. After rinsing, you can apply a conditioner and breathe a sigh of relief that you'll be able to make it a little bit longer without your colorist.

Shop the new Moroccanoil shampoo, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.