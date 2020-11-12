If you're not familiar with her role as Betty Draper in Mad Men, you've likely grown to love January Jones over quarantine, a time when the actor's silly, totally-relatable Instagram posts became a bright spot in everyone's day. In between beauty influencing and mental health talks with her followers, Jones' IG became an unexpected source of style inspiration, all courtesy of her well-rounded fashion sense. Most recently, January Jones blanket coat and loungewear set has become a favorite new ensemble to copy. Apart from being super simple to recreate, the look requires just three pieces, all of which are probably hanging in your closet.

On Nov. 11, the mother of one added to her flurry of Christmas-ready social posts, which Jones kicked off a few weeks early this year. "Nov 1st. (judge away)", she wrote on Instagram, revealing a fireplace dotted with stockings and a miscellany of other holiday decor. This time, she (and her pooch) were posed in front of her glowing Christmas tree — with Jones dressed in an outfit that was simple and sophisticated. The look featured a mauve-hued hoodie and a matching pair of sweatpants, both of which nail the monochrome neutrals trend that's been going for seasons now. Jones opted to take the co-ord up a notch, layering a printed wool blanket coat on top. The result? a cozy-chic look that's that's primed for cuddling up by the fire, or stepping out for some festive seasonal activities.

For those who are looking to recreate Jones' outfit, but may not have pieces already on hand, you're in luck: the entire look happens to be in stock right now. Her coat, which is architected by American heritage brand, Pendleton, is available for $499 on its site. The hoodie ($249) and jogger ($194) set are produced by Les Tien, and both are fully stocked in all sizes right now. As has become something of a norm for Jones, her favorite styles are quick to disappear — so acting soon is encouraged.

Shop all three pieces ahead, and be sure to follow the actor for more style inspo as the holiday season continues.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.