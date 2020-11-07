It's Amazing How Good These 34 Cheap Things Look On Everyone

There’s no denying the appeal of an impeccably tailored outfit that fits you like a glove, or an investment accessory that makes even the simplest of outfits feel special. But it’s a mistake to assume you have to splurge to score gorgeous, well-made clothing that looks like it was made for you — and the 34 budget-friendly pieces in this edit prove it. From the expensive-looking hat that can be adjusted for a perfect fit, to the best-selling yoga pants that reviewers call “magical,” it’s amazing how good these cheap things look on virtually everyone.

1. This Best-Selling Bodysuit You'll Reach For Multiple Times A Week MANGOPOP Turtleneck Body Suit $20 Amazon See On Amazon A fitted turtleneck is a key element of so many winning outfits — and this best-selling mock neck bodysuit makes it so effortless to nail the tucked-in look, buying multiple colors isn't a bad idea. Made of soft, smooth modal blended with a generous percentage of spandex, the simple, fitted bodysuit has a handy snap closure at the crotch, plus a cheeky bottom. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 34

2. A Pearl-Encrusted Headband That'll Make You Feel Like Royalty LYDZTION Pearl Headbands $8 Amazon See On Amazon You'll feel like royalty in this headband — between the rich fabric, the dramatic height from the twisted knot detail, and the generous smattering of tiny faux pearls, the accessory has an opulent look reminiscent of a crown. Reviewers say it's comfortable and surprisingly well-made for the price, noting that despite what you might suspect, the pearls are attached securely and won't fall off after a few wears. Available colors: 9

3. A Breezy Babydoll Dress That Works In Any Season Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress $25 Amazon See On Amazon Babydoll silhouettes have been dominating the trend circuit all year long, and this floaty mini dress makes it easy to see why. With its tiered, ruffled skirt and trendy lantern sleeves, it's super easy to dress up, yet the relaxed fit and lightweight fabric make it comfy, breathable, and easy to move in. Plus, you can wear it during any season — on its own during spring and summer, then with tights and boots for winter and fall. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 33

4. This Popular Sweater With A Relaxed, Chunky Fit ZESICA Turtleneck Sweater $36 Amazon See On Amazon Batwing sleeves, a relaxed fit, and a texture-rich chunky knit give this sweater an effortless look that'll always feel chic. Reviewers have nothing but good things to say about it, praising the expensive look, comfy fit, and just-right weight. "Everywhere I go, I get compliments on this sweater!" one person wrote. "It’s so soft and is not too thick, so it’s perfect for warmer places because I can get that fall feeling without sweating." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 27

5. A Classic Leather Belt At A Can't-Beat Price Earnda Women's Leather Belt $15 Amazon See On Amazon A great belt is the finishing touch that pulls together so many winning outfits. This one looks impressively expensive and well-made for the price, and is timeless and versatile without feeling boring. Made of supple vegan leather that reviewers swear feels like the real thing, its gleaming double-O buckle adds a touch of '90s glam. In addition to the style pictured, it also comes in several other versions, including options made of suede or snake-embossed leather. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 12

5. A Comfy Fleece Hoodie That You'll Never Get Sick Of Wearing Hanes Mens Pullover Ecosmart Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt $17 Amazon See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a classic hoodie — and there's a reason that this one, by Hanes, has been around forever. On Amazon alone, it's garnered over 30,000 five-star ratings and 8,000+ five-star reviews — an impressive feat for a sweatshirt. It's comfy, it's durable, it gets softer with each wash, and it can be styled countless ways, whether you wear it as a dress with boots à la Ariana Grande or keep things casual with leggings and a baseball cap. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large (men's sizes)

Available colors: 36

6. This Stylish Button-Down Blouse That's Sold In Multiple Animal Prints ECOWISH Leopard Tunic $22 Amazon See On Amazon A bold take on animal print makes this button-down blouse more fun than a classic black or white dress shirt, but it's still every bit as timeless and versatile. Pair it with cigarette pants or a pencil skirt for a business casual look, or throw it on with jeans for a polished off-duty look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 10

7. This Best-Selling Hat That's Under $20 Lisianthus Women Belt Buckle Fedora Hat Dark-Camel $19 Amazon See On Amazon One of the easiest — and most often overlooked — ways to elevate any outfit is by adding a hat. This wide-brim fedora is an excellent choice, and the fact that it costs less than $20 certainly doesn't hurt. Wildly popular among reviewers, it not only looks timeless and expensive, but also has a hidden inner band that allows you to adjust the fit. It's easy to pack, too! Available colors: 21

8. A Soft & Stretchy "Brami" To Wear Under All Your Clothes Lemedy Sports Bra $24 Amazon See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, this simple brami has a stellar 4.6-star rating, a number based on feedback from nearly 12,000 shoppers. Made of a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, it has removable pads, spaghetti straps, and a simple longline silhouette. Wear it as a top during summer, then use it as a layering piece when the weather gets cold. "These feel like Lululemon-quality material without the price tag," one reviewer reported. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

9. This Pretty Top That Looks Dressy, But Is So Comfortable Meraki Relaxed Fit Alivia Tie Top $25 See on Amazon See On Amazon The epitome of minimalistic elegance, this Meraki top has all the easy comfort of a relaxed T-shirt, but the sophisticated design feels elevated enough to wear anywhere, including to the office. Made of a rich jersey fabric that feels substantial and thick, it has short dolman sleeves and a self-tie belt to define your waist. Choose from navy, gray, and black. Available sizes: 00-0 — 18

Available colors: 3

10. A Luxe-Feeling Pashmina That You'll Want In All 14 Colors HOYAYO Cashmere Wool Shawl Wraps $31 Amazon See On Amazon A full 90% of Amazon reviewers gave this cashmere-blend pashmina a positive rating, writing that it's impressively luxurious for the price. You'll love wearing it around your neck or shoulders, or using it as a blanket in a chilly office or during a long flight. It'll also make an excellent gift, so it's not a bad idea to order a few extras so you'll have them on hand for the holidays. Available colors: 14

11. These Fan-Favorite Leggings With A Pocket For Your Phone 90 Degree Flex Yoga Pants $27 Amazon See On Amazon On Amazon, these yoga pants have developed a devoted following that could almost be described as cult-like. Earning over 6,500 glowing five-star reviews — not to mention over 12,000 five-star ratings — they're often compared to similar styles from more expensive activewear brands, despite being significantly more affordable. Made of a moisture-wicking performance fabric with four-way stretch, they have a high-rise fit, a wide waistband, and even a side pocket for your phone. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 35

12. These Polarized Sunglasses That Feel Super Sturdy & Well-Made WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses $15 Amazon See On Amazon It's rare to find any polarized sunglasses for just $15, let alone a pair as stylish as these. It should come as no surprise, then, that they're wildly popular among Amazon reviewers, earning more than 1,200 five-star reviews and a stellar 4.5-star rating overall. "They look way more expensive than they are, and they come in a really durable case as well," one reviewer reported. Available styles: 6

13. This Leopard Print Tunic That Pairs Perfectly With Leggings PRETTYGARDEN Leopard Print Sweater $32 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers can't stop raving about this popular tunic sweater, and it's not hard to see the appeal. For one thing, it's super comfy, thanks to the soft, warm knit of which it's made, as well as its oversized fit. Plus, it's about as versatile as it gets — not only is leopard print basically a neutral, but the easy design looks great paired with leggings, jeans, or even belted at the waist and worn as a dress. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colorways/prints: 16

14. This Soft, Stretchy Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Daily Ritual Crewneck Tie-Front Midi Dress $32 Amazon See On Amazon A built-in tie detail cinches the waist of this soft, stretchy sheath dress, adding shape and interest to the otherwise simple design. Despite looking polished enough to wear anywhere, it's also comfortable enough to nap in, thanks to the ultra soft, brushed terry fabric. "This is not only the perfect work from home dress, but I would wear it to the office, and even out to a nice dinner with a set of pearls," one reviewer wrote, adding, "The quality of the dress is great." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

15. A Set Of 20 Unique Hair Clips For Less Than $10 Cehomi 20Pcs Pearl Hair Clips $8 Amazon See On Amazon The price of these hair clips is almost too good to be true — at just $8 for a set of 20, each clip will cost you a mere 40 cents. Plus, the clips themselves are surprisingly high-quality, and the wide variety of unique styles — oversized barrettes; jewel-encrusted hair pins — can be worn on their own or mixed and matched to create an endless array of looks.

16. A Stretchy Surplice Top With A Plunging Neckline IN'VOLAND Plus Size V-Neck $27 Amazon See On Amazon Fluttery dolman sleeves and a plunging V-neckline add a bit of drama to the silhouette of this stretchy surplice top. Reviewers are impressed by both the fit and fabric, a stretchy, substantial knit that they say drapes beautifully and feels super soft to the touch. "I can't even tell you just how much I love this shirt," one person gushed. "One of the best purchases I've ever made in my life!" Available sizes: 16 — 32

Available colors: 17

17. The Best-Selling Bike Shorts With Roomy Pockets To Hold Your Essentials BALEAF Women's 8" High Waist Biker Workout $20 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers couldn't be more enthusiastic about these high-waisted bike shorts — in more than 4,000 glowing five-star reviews, fans praise pretty much everything about them, from their handy side pockets to the fact that they're totally squat-proof. Made of a moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric, they're available in three different inseam lengths and an extensive range of colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 5XL Plus

Available styles: 41

18. This Luxuriously Soft Shawl That's So Versatile Goodthreads Fringe Scarf $28 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you choose to call this a poncho, a shawl, a cape, or a blanket scarf, one thing is clear: it's the cozy, effortless layering piece you'll be living in 'til spring. It's designed to lay over your shoulders, with an open front, open sides, and a subtle fringed trim at the hem. Reviewers love its versatility and soft, plush texture, giving it a stellar overall rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon. Available prints: 5

19. A Texture-Rich Cardigan With The Perfect Slouchy Fit Angashion Cable Knit Cardigan $31 Amazon See On Amazon How perfect is this slouchy cardigan? From its rich texture to its vintage-inspired look, everything about it feels both timeless and on-trend. Featuring blouson sleeves, dropped shoulders, and oversized buttons, it'll pair perfectly with jeans or a slinky midi skirt and boots. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 13

20. An Updated Take On The Infamous Leopard Skirt WDIRARA Leopard Print Pleated Skirt $26 Amazon See On Amazon A silky fabric and pleats make for a fun, updated take on the now-ubiquitous leopard midi skirt — even if you already have one hanging in your closet, it's worth grabbing this one because it's so unique. The print, too, feels totally fresh, thanks to its slightly abstract, watercolor look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available prints: 4

21. A Soft, Comfy Hoodie With Fun Statement Sleeves Daily Ritual Women's Terry Cotton and Modal Hoodie $28 Amazon See On Amazon Dropped shoulders and billowy statement sleeves give this otherwise basic sweatshirt an unexpected twist. It feels more stylish than your typical hoodie, but that's not the only reason to love it: the mid-weight blend of cotton, modal, and spandex from which it's constructed feels incredibly soft and high-quality, or, as one reviewer put it, "lovely, delicious, and dreamy.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

22. These Levi's Skinny Jeans That Reviewers Say "Fit Like A Dream" Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans $40 See On Amazon Levi's jeans in general are known for developing almost cult-like levels of devotion from fans. Still, the fanfare surrounding the brand's 311 skinnies is pretty impressive — earning feedback from nearly 3,000 shoppers, the classic jeans have a near-perfect overall rating of 4.5 stars. They're also eligible for Prime Wardrobe, so why not give them a shot? Available sizes: 24 — 46; 16 Plus — 24 Plus (short, regular, long)

Available colors/washes: 29

23. This Chunky Cable-Knit Sweater With The Perfect Slouchy Fit Dokotoo Chunky Knit Turtleneck Sweater $37 Amazon See On Amazon Slouchy, oversized sweaters are super chic in theory, but often look a bit, well, too oversized in practice. According to reviewers, however, this one fits like a dream — designed with dropped shoulders, long, voluminous sleeves, and a slightly cropped length, it looks effortlessly stylish rather than sloppy or shapeless. Plus, the chunky cable-knit texture adds rich visual interest, and it comes in lots of color and style variations, making it easy to find one you love. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 39

24. A Gorgeous Peplum Blouse That's An Outfit All On Its Own Romwe Plus Size Floral Print Wrap Blouse $29 Amazon See On Amazon The statement sleeves and draped fabric give this wrap-style blouse an elevated look, while the peplum silhouette creates a waist-defining effect — throw it on with jeans or a nice pair of leggings, and you'll look totally pulled together without putting in much effort. If you don't love the style pictured, be sure to check out the other versions in which it comes. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

Available styles: 35

25. The Top-Rated Skater Skirt With Thousands Of Five-Star Reviews Urban CoCo Basic Mini Skirt $15 Amazon See On Amazon Throw on this simple little skater skirt with an oversized sweater and tights for an effortless fall outfit you'll turn to again and again. The versatile piece is beloved by Amazon shoppers, who rave about its quality, comfort, and fit in nearly 4,000 (!!!) five-star reviews. Plus, it's available in several fun prints and practically every color imaginable, making it easy to find one that works well with your existing wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 36

26. This Button-Down Shirt That Feels As Soft & Worn-In As An Old Favorite Goodthreads Women's Boyfriend Shirt $30 Amazon See On Amazon Made of washed cotton for a relaxed, worn-in look, this menswear-inspired button-down shirt will look effortlessly cool with vintage jeans. It's available in a range of timeless colors and patterns, including light blue, classic white, and several variations of stripes. "This is one of those stealth pieces that makes you look polished but feels like you're in your favorite jeans and t-shirt," one reviewer wrote, adding, "It’s soft, fits beautifully, and is extremely comfortable." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 11

27. A Comfy Cotton Sweater With A Slouchy Mockneck Cut Meraki Turtle Neck Oversized Jumper $29 Amazon See On Amazon Chunky ribbing at the hem, wrists, and neckline add lots of textural interest to this comfy pullover sweater. Knit of 100% cotton, it has an oversized fit that some reviewers found a bit too loose, so you may want to size down if you prefer a more fitted silhouette. "The neck is technically a turtleneck, but not tight at all. I can't wear anything around my neck that's tight, and this fit is perfect," one reviewer noted. Available sizes: 8 — `8

Available colors: 2

28. These Cute & Comfy Culottes Made Of Soft French Terry icyzone Capri Culottes $22 Amazon See On Amazon Culottes are arguably among the most underrated pieces in the fashion world — and if you don't believe that already, this pair is sure to change your mind. Made of cozy French terry with a wide waistband and pockets, their flared, cropped legs are finished with a trendy raw-edge hem. Throw 'em on with a sweatshirt for the perfect lounge outfit, or pair them a fitted turtleneck, leather jacket, and sleek ankle boots when you're running around town. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 8

29. A Classic Flannel Shirt That's Worth Buying In Multiples IN'VOLAND Plus Size Flannel Plaid Shirt $31 Amazon See On Amazon You can never have too many cozy flannel shirts. Comfy, warm, and endlessly versatile, they're great for layering during winter and fall. This one comes at a great price, in several cute colors, so consider stocking up. Available sizes: X-Large — 28 Plus

Available colors: 8

30. The Softest & Most Versatile LBD Ever Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $23 Amazon See On Amazon The rich, fluid jersey this long-sleeved dress is made of perfectly complements the flared silhouette — the fabric drapes and moves beautifully, which is ideal for a flouncy skirt like this one. Featuring a V-neckline and slightly dropped hem, the versatile piece is easy to dress up or down; wear it on its own with heels, or pair it with tights, belts, sweaters, jackets, and more. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

31. A Fan-Favorite Tee That Comes In Lots Of Trendy Prints BMJL Basic Short Sleeve $17 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers can't stop raving about this simple short sleeve tee, giving it over 1,100 glowing five-star reviews thus far. There's nothing particularly special about it; its appeal lies in the fact that it's a durable, well-made basic that fits beautifully and comes in lots of fun prints. Fans also like how the fabric is a bit silkier and smoother than a typical T-shirt, which makes it feel more unique and easier to dress up. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 11

32. A Comfy Puff-Sleeved Top That Can Look Dressy Or Casual Daily Ritual Terry Puff-Sleeve Top $27 Amazon See On Amazon Puffed sleeves make this soft, stretchy top look more elevated than a T-shirt, but it's still every bit as comfortable and versatile. It's made of Daily Ritual's signature, super soft terry fabric, which is beloved by Amazon reviewers for its luxurious softness and thick, high-quality feel. "The structure of the shirt is classy and perfect for pairing with yoga pants on Zoom meetings. The inside is soft like a sweatshirt and perfect for midday cat naps," one reviewer noted, adding, "If you don't buy this in every color you will regret it." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

33. This Basic Long-Sleeved Bodysuit That's Worth Owning In Multiple Colors Meraki Women's Cotton Bodysuit $18 Amazon See On Amazon Basic in the best way, this long-sleeved crewneck bodysuit is practically guaranteed to become a staple in your wardrobe, whether you use it as a layering piece or wear it with jeans for the perfect tucked-in look. Made of a soft, stretchy blend of cotton and elastane, it has a snaps at the crotch to make it easy to take on and off. Available sizes: EU XS — EU XXXL

Available colors: 6