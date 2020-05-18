If you missed IT Cosmetics' Friends and Family sale in early April, there's good news: IT Cosmetics' summer sale is happening right now and it's even better. From May 18 to May 31, you can shop the entire site at 25 percent off — including already marked-down sale items — without needing a code, being a rewards member, or having to spend a certain amount.

That means all of the brand's offerings are up for discounted grabs. Shop among best-sellers like the CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ that has more than 4,000 perfect reviews and is marked down from $39.50 to $29.62. Or peruse more skincare-dedicated items like the Confidence collection that features separate moisturizers tailored to your face, neck, and under eyes.

Aside from major deals across makeup, skin care, and tools, the brand is offering free shipping on every order no matter how much is spent. But, if you do happen to spend more than $60, you get a free gift: the Lash Blowout Mascara, which was created in partnership with the blowout company, Drybar, to deliver volume to your eyelashes like a barrel brush does to your hair.

Keep reading for seven of IT Cosmetics' best-selling products to get your cart started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.