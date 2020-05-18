IT Cosmetics’ Summer 2020 Sale Means 25% Off Sitewide, Including These Highly Rated Best-Sellers
If you missed IT Cosmetics' Friends and Family sale in early April, there's good news: IT Cosmetics' summer sale is happening right now and it's even better. From May 18 to May 31, you can shop the entire site at 25 percent off — including already marked-down sale items — without needing a code, being a rewards member, or having to spend a certain amount.
That means all of the brand's offerings are up for discounted grabs. Shop among best-sellers like the CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ that has more than 4,000 perfect reviews and is marked down from $39.50 to $29.62. Or peruse more skincare-dedicated items like the Confidence collection that features separate moisturizers tailored to your face, neck, and under eyes.
Aside from major deals across makeup, skin care, and tools, the brand is offering free shipping on every order no matter how much is spent. But, if you do happen to spend more than $60, you get a free gift: the Lash Blowout Mascara, which was created in partnership with the blowout company, Drybar, to deliver volume to your eyelashes like a barrel brush does to your hair.
Keep reading for seven of IT Cosmetics' best-selling products to get your cart started.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
CC creams may be known for their versatility, but this one truly packs it all. It promises full coverage, works as an "anti-aging" serum, and has SPF 50. Snag the widely beloved (like, over 4,000 five-star reviewed) cream while it's $29.62.
For $36.75, you can shop this moisturizer that tackles seven concerns at once including fine-lines, wrinkles, minimizing pores, and brightening skin. Fans tout it for being lightweight, non-greasy, and ultra hydrating on even the longest of days.
Amplify your lashes in volume and length with this now-$18.75 mascara. According to its description, it has "lash-lifting polymers, volumizing collagen, strengthening biotin, proteins and peptides" that work to boost each and every last lash.
With an average rating of 4.9 stars, this now-$21 gentle cleanser deserves a spot on your shelf. It not only rids of dirt, bacteria, makeup, and oils but leaves skin hydrated with its blend of hyaluronic acid, colloidal oatmeal (aka oatmeal powder), and a ceramide complex.
No matter your eyebrow color, the now-$14.25 Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil promises to match it. The brown hue adjusts based on pressure when applying, and though it sounds a tad unbelievable, fans are obsessed with its blendability, long-wear, and, indeed, universal formula.
Coming in hot with 48 different shades, this concealer can help you cover just about anything. It's highly pigmented, long-wear, and water resistant so tears, sweat, or any kind of liquid won't make it budge. Pick it up now for $20.25.
Chock full of hyaluronic acid, algae, caviar extract, and literally 10 different vitamins, this serum is dedicated to evening skin texture and tone. Reviewers commend the product on erasing wrinkles and fine lines while still being light and soft on the skin. Plus, it's on sale two-fold from $58 to $35.25.