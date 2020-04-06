As it turns out, makeup is more vital to your work from home aesthetic than previously thought. All the Zoom meetings have made you realize just how important it is to have a good concealer handy and you've come to find that you actually have a hard time concentrating without mascara on. Well, don't you worry about your supply dwindling because IT Cosmetics' Friends and Family Sale is here to keep the #WFH essentials stocked.

It's highly likely that IT Cosmetics' universally loved CC+ Cream — the one that has managed to amass 232,000 "loves" on Sephora — has become a staple in your quarantine routine. The tube is getting lighter and lighter each morning, it seems, so it's a good thing the brand is now offering it at 20 percent off.

In fact, everything on the site can be snagged at that discount when you spend $30 or more and enter the promo code TAKECARE20 at checkout. The Friends and Family Sale, running from April 6 through April 15, is also your ticket to free shipping; 40 percent off select cosmetics, tools, and skincare products; and a complimentary Hello Cheekbones Contouring Duo Palette if you spend more than $75 (as you doubtless will).

The IT Cosmetics Friends and Family Sale is a springtime tradition that this year includes 50-some markdowns in addition to its 20-percent-off offer (sales on sales on sales). There are about 14 products from the Bye Bye collection alone — Bye Bye Lines Foundation, Under Eye Illumination and Aging Concealer, the Redness Neutralizing Color-Correcting Cream, and the Eyelift in a Tube — that are on sale for up to 25 percent off.

Others, like the retractable Heavenly Luxe Dual Airbrush Concealer and Foundation Brush, are on sale for a whopping 50 percent off. And speaking of tools: You can get an entire six-piece brush set (you know you need 'em) for $30 instead of $50.

Besides eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, and spring-ready bronzers and blushes, there are also moisturizers aplenty (including several products from the brand's Confidence collection), serums, eye creams, a face roller, and several kits. The Zoe Report's favorites from the Friends and Family sale, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.