If you're based anywhere in the Northeast, you've likely taken note of the gloomy gray cloud that's been parked overhead for weeks. Usually apropos of April weather, the rainy days offered fashion lovers a unique opportunity: to break out some springtime favorites through fall months. Windbreakers and rain boots are a total necessity nowadays, both of which have a way of overtaking the rest of a chic ensemble. Ever one to dress perfectly for a New York afternoon, Irina Shayk's rain boots outfit is a no-fail way to style weatherproof staples on dreary days, and it's so easy to recreate.

On Oct. 28, the model was seen out in Manhattan, wearing a few sensible fashion items that perfectly equipped her for the elements. The demure look starts with Burberry's weatherproof Westminster trench, which Shayk wore in a classic black shade. The brand's emblematic tartan lining poked out from underneath, adding a punch to the shadowy look. In line with the transitional weather period, Shayk then opted for a few lightweight pieces — a cropped camp shirt and a matching miniskirt, balanced out with a pair of tights for added warmth. Shayk polished off the ensemble with Chanel's cap-toed Caoutchouc boots, which synced seamlessly with the beige hues in her jacket.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Often wielding oversized proportions, slickers and rubberized boots can sometimes overwhelm the rest of an outfit — which Shayk subverts by wearing hers open, with a miniskirt and cropped shirt for added dimension. To get her high-low look, shop her exact Burberry coat (or any Mac-style slicker) and wear with Nanushka's button-up and a black skirt. From there, consider grabbing Shayk's Chanel boots — or, shop the other key styles making the rounds this season, including Chloé's Betty boots and Bottega Veneta's Tire chelsea boots.

To get the entire look (Shayk's $370 handbag included), browse ahead — and try the similar boot styles available online, as well.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Rain Boots Like Irina Shayk's: