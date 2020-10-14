If you've been wearing sweats with near-everything lately, you're not alone. Even fashion's elite are finding ways to make loungewear pieces stretch further into their wardrobe, whether layering joggers under a blazer or wearing a button-down with bike shorts. Irina Shayk is the latest to reconcile leisurewear and daywear, and her outfit came with a welcomed throwback to one of the '90s' most iconic movie characters. All hail Irina Shayk's pleated skirt — which is providing a Cher Horowitz-worthy dose of school uniform chic, done the cozy 2020-appropriate way.

On Oct. 13, the model was spotted grabbing a smoothie, wearing a quintessential Manhattanite outfit — sensible shoes, shadowy frames, and clothing doused in black. What's remarkably tied to Shayk is the single brand that she didn't waver from throughout the look — Burberry, for whom she's a Brand Ambassador. She kept things demure with the brand's Landon hoodie (with its logo stamped over her heart), its platform brogues (low in stock currently), and two separate pieces, both in the Burberry's signature tartan print. The first was a gold chain shoulder bag, which she chose to tote by hand; the second, a pleated miniskirt. To finish off her peak fall outfit, Shayk went with a pair of cashmere tights from Calzedonia, Jennifer Zeuner's cross pendant earrings, and a pair of angular Roberi & Fraud sunnies.

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Her bottoms expand upon this summer's tennis fashion trend, which saw a resurgence in pleated skirts, tennis bracelets, and easy white sneakers. For fall, the skirt silhouette is sticking around, and Shayk's Clueless-worthy version has been omnipresent across street style moments. Worn with a sweatshirt (versus a shrunken cardigan or a fitted turtleneck, say), the two make for a polished, yet leisurely look, providing an outfit template for those in search of new ways to style their own lounge pieces.

To shop her entire ensemble from head-to-toe, along with a similar pair of sunnies, browse ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.