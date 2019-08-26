Whether you're a spectator, novice, or queen of the court, tennis is one of those games that everyone can claim to know at least a little bit about. The names Maria Sharapova, Venus and Serena Williams, and now, Naomi Osaka are all part of the household vernacular. With the U.S. open still set to take place Aug. 31 through Sept. 13, tennis — and frankly, tennis-inspired fashion trends — are on the minds of many members of the fashion industry.

It makes sense that many influencers and insiders are poised to dress the part, after all, summer vacation is the ideal time to pick up a racket and get in a bit of friendly competition. But, major industry players have also turned their attention to the sport. Outdoor Voice's skorts and exercise dresses may be all-purpose, but feel especially geared towards time on the court. Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia sported matching purple Nike catsuits while playing at home. And after Nike and iconic Japanese label Sacai's tennis-centric collaboration last year, which was worn by Osaka in competition last year, Osaka and Nike have a new collab in the works with Commes des Garçon.

Tennis may not be your game of choice, but before summer is over, you'll want to look the part — even if it's just to run errands. So grab your whites, your polo shirt, or your skort and get ready to ace your end-of-summer athleisure look.

Tennis Fashion Trend: Sport Court

If colorful workout looks are more your aesthetic, don't be afraid to opt for bold colors and sporty accessories — like a bright scrunchie or sunglasses that can survive a round or two with you.

Tennis Fashion Trend: Polo + Skort

A classic white polo is the ultimate throwback homage to classic tennis style. Add a simple skort and a baseball cap to match for a sporty-chic ensemble you can wear on vacation.

Tennis Fashion Trend: Preppy Pieces

A pleated miniskirt and clean white sneakers — all along with a layered sweatshirt and sporty sneaker combo — makes for the ideal preppy-inspired look for your next casual match.

Tennis Fashion Trend: Designer Redux

If you're more enticed by a polished outfit with certain nods to the game, try a skirt suit in bright hues styled with a cool oversized top. You may not want to get the look sweaty, but you could easily watch a game or two without feeling out of place.

Tennis Fashion Trend: Off-Court Cool

An exercise dress is the ideal piece to take your on-court aesthetic to an after-hours venue. Style with a silk top, mules, or a bold mini bag and the piece has just the right sporty touch.

Tennis Fashion Trend: All-Out Athleisure

For those that are more inclined to sport streetwear-type athleisure looks, find a happy medium by opting for a comfy separates in a light hue. It's a look that won't get you kicked off the tennis court, but isn't inherently preppy.

