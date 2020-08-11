Sometimes, the simplest way to spruce up your wardrobe is with one good handbag. It's a versatile piece you'll be ecstatic about every time you reach for that's only made better if you've swooped it up at a steal of a price. Hence, Imago-A's handbag sale is a can't-miss event with a whole bevy of it's most popular silhouettes in new variations all generously discounted. So if you've been casually searching for your go-to handbag designated for next season, this is exactly where you're about to find it.

The bag and accessories brand is revered for its minimalist designs with a subtle retro edge — playful creations that are both mature and wearable. Founder and Creative Director Yegang Yoo has firmly planted the New York label as a favorite amongst fashion girls. Pronounced ee-mah-go ah, ("imago" meaning image in Latin) any one piece guarantees to work through countless seasons due to its versatility and timelessness. And yet, each sculpted silhouette from its baguettes to crossbody's are unique enough that you'll be thinking 'one of each, please' to the whole archive sale.

All of Imago-A's best sizes and shapes are in the mix. Including its Shell Tote in a lime green croc finish. The architectural shape is both modern and super spacious while it's muted neon hue is universally wearable, making it an ideal fashion-forward carry-all suited for any time of the year. Likewise, one of the labels most drooled-over silhouettes is the N44, a long strap shoulder bag with Imago-A's signature clear lucite buckle top. The staple style currently has five must-see iterations on sale. First, one can't miss the chocolate velvet number that's been spotted on singer Justine Skye and is the perfect autumn bag. The neutral shade can instantly add sophistication to jeans and a t-shirt. The other N44 color-ways currently discounted include a dusted royal blue, deep wine burgundy, pale blush, and neopolitan-esqué pink and brown numbers.

Shockingly, many of the brands crowd-favorites (looking at you N47 Noir shoulder bag) are still up for grabs, so consider which color (or colors) best suit your fall wardrobe to come. And while you're at it, you can also grab the brands well-recognized lucite buckle belt, you know, for coordinating reasons.

Swoop up your next bag baby from Imago-A's archive sale, below.

