If you’re the type of person who consistently falls in love with the most expensive item in any store, only to have your heart broken when you get a glimpse of the price tag, you should be proud. Sure, having expensive taste can be frustrating, but it also means you know how to spot premium quality stuff — certainly not a bad thing. But even if you’re on a tight budget, you don’t have to settle for items that aren’t up to your standards, so long as you know how to spot a great deal. For example, if you’re cheap but tasteful, you’ll love these 39 clever home upgrades from Amazon. While every item on the list rings up at less than $30, you’d never guess it based on their impeccable quality and design.

Selected by editors for their exceptionally high value, the home upgrades you’ll find here range from space-saving storage solutions and luxe decorative accents to premium quality kitchenware and much, much more. Whichever area of your home could use improvement — maybe you’d love more counter space, or your vanity is a jumbled, disorganized mess — you’re sure to be impressed by the solutions on this list.

Ready for your space to feel 10 times more expensive? Then read on to discover 39 surprisingly affordable home upgrades that’ll accomplish just that.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. An Attractive Wooden Wine Rack With A Collapsible Design Ferfil Wood Wine Rack $15 Amazon See on Amazon With its shabby chic look and sturdy, space-saving design, this collapsible wine rack will not only store up to 10 bottles of wine, but will also look totally stylish doing it. It’s made of solid wood, with a stained finish that gives it a slightly rustic look. The best part? No assembly is needed!

2. A Set Of Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Your Skin & Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon One of the beauty world’s best-kept secrets? Sleeping on a satin pillowcase, which is extra-gentle on both skin and hair; that means less breakage, tangles, and knots, and no more pillow creases on your face when you wakeup (people with acne-prone skin swear by them, too). Satin will also add a luxe touch of texture to your bedroom, and because the set of two cases comes in so many gorgeous colors, you’ll have no problem finding a shade that complements your decor. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 3

3. A Luxe-Looking Jewelry Stand For Less Than $15 Umbra Jewelry Organizer $14 Amazon See on Amazon For an attractive-yet-functional way to store your jewelry, this gold-tone stand couldn't be more perfect. Not only will it look gorgeous displayed on your dresser or vanity, but it'll also make it easy to keep your favorite pieces neat, tangle free, and accessible. In addition to three tiers for necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, it has a catch-all tray at the bottom for rings and other trinkets.

4. A Faux Sheepskin Rug That Can Be Used Tons Of Other Ways Ashler Faux Fur Area Rug $19 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to ways to make any space feel cozier and more luxurious, this best-selling faux sheepskin is difficult to top. Impossibly plush and fluffy, its Nordic-chic look complements almost any type of decor, whether you use it as a rug or drape it over a couch or chair. If you’re partial to a more playful look, try ordering a fun color like lavender or cotton candy blue for a low-risk way to add a pop of color to any room. Available colors: 19

Available sizes/shapes: 10

5. These LED Night Lights That Glow In Different Colors GE Color-Changing LED Night Light (2-Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Sold in a pack of two, these plug-in LED lights have eight different color settings in addition to soft white, or you can set them to cycle through different colors; they're a fun way to add a cozy glow to any space. They automatically turn on at dusk and back off at dawn, saving energy without sacrificing convenience.

6. A Sturdy Wire Bathtub Caddy To Keep Your Essentials At Arm's Reach AmazonBasics Wire Bathtub Caddy Tray $23 Amazon See on Amazon This simple bath caddy will make you never want to leave the tub. Use it to hold a loofah, bath oil, a book, or a glass of wine so you’ll never have to slip around or stand up to reach for your essentials. Featuring an adjustable design that can expand or contract to fit virtually any tub, it's made of rust-proof stainless steel with an attractive chrome finish and slip-resistant ends.

7. A Clever Way To Organize Your Lipstick Collection HBlife Acrylic Lipstick Organizer $8 Amazon See on Amazon If you're the type who's constantly buying new lipsticks, it's worth investing in this handy acrylic lipstick organizer. It'll not only help keep your collection organized and easy to see, but once its 40 slots are filled, it'll also serve as a reminder to stop buying more lipstick until you've finished off a tube.

8. A Multi-Use Dish Monogrammed With The Initial Of Your Choice Simple Shine. Initial Dish $14 Amazon See on Amazon Add a personal touch to your bedside table, dresser, vanity, or kitchen with this glamorous “monogrammed” trinket dish. Made from smooth white ceramic with gold lettering and trim, the shallow square dish measures 4 by 5 inches. It feels high-quality and satisfyingly heavy, and is the perfect catch-all tray for coins, jewelry, keys, and other small items. Plus, it comes packaged in a premium gift box complete with decorative tissue paper, making it a foolproof option for a last-minute gift.

9. A Set Of Nesting Mixing Bowls In Pretty Pastel Colors Cook with Color Mixing Bowls (Set of 4) $20 Amazon See on Amazon How pretty are these pastel-hued mixing bowls? Not only do their colors compliment one another, but they'll also save storage space thanks to their unique, nesting design. Each one is designed with a handle, pour spout, and slip-resistant bottom to avoid unnecessary messes. Sold in a set of four sizes ranging from 1 to 3 liters, the bowls are made of dishwasher-safe, BPA-free plastic and come in five pretty, pastel color schemes. Available colors: 5

10. These Clear Apothecary Jars That Can Be Used Endless Ways STORi Apothecary Jars (2-Pack) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Made of high-quality clear plastic that looks like glass, these handy little apothecary jars have tons of potential uses. Sold in a set of two 15-ounce jars with lids, they're the perfect size for storing cotton balls, Q-tips, makeup sponges, candies, nuts, beads, looseleaf tea... you get the idea.

11. A Best-Selling Essential Oil Diffuser That's Also A Humidifier & Night Light VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser $15 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't seem to get enough of this essential oil diffuser, giving it over 3,000 glowing reviews and an exceptional average rating of 4.5 stars. The compact, user-friendly device makes it effortless to enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy at home — just add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to the 150-milliliter tank and turn it on. It also doubles as a cool mist humidifier and LED-powered night light with eight different color settings. And for added safety, it has a handy, auto-off feature.

12. These Space-Saving Stemware Racks That Can Be Installed Under Your Cabinets DecoBros Stemware Rack $10 Amazon See on Amazon The benefits of these stainless steel stemware racks are trifold. For one, the single-rail racks will save you a ton of storage space, since they're designed to mount on the underside of a cabinet, and each can hold up to four wine glasses or champagne flutes. Plus, the racks are super easy to install under almost any cabinet, and look surprisingly stylish when filled with attractive stemware. Lastly, hanging delicate stemware from racks will keep it neat and out of the way, preventing it from accidentally breaking or being chipped. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "Very easy to install, and comes with more than enough hardware to do any style of installation. Very sturdy once installed, with a simple elegant design that is hidden easily from [sight] in most design cases."

13. The Slow-Burning Scented Candle That Reviewers Are Obsessed With Lulu Candles Crumb Cake Scent $15 Amazon See on Amazon A truly great scented candle instantly transforms the ambience in your home, filling the space with a pleasant fragrance and warm, flickering light. And this scented candle is a truly great one, at least if more than 6,000 glowing five-star reviews are to be believed. Hand-poured in the USA using slow-burning soy wax, the best-selling candle comes in lots of unique, delicious-sounding scents, including Crumb Cake, Pineapple Evergreen, and Cedarwood-Infused Mango. Available scents: 24

14. This Slip-Proof Lazy Susan That Has So Many Possible Uses Copco Lazy Susan $13 Amazon See on Amazon This mini Lazy Susan has so many possible uses — use it in your kitchen or pantry to hold spices, oils, coffee, and tea; in your office to store supplies; or in your bathroom for makeup and skin care products. Featuring two slip-proof shelves that measure 9 inches in diameter, it's made of durable, easy-to-clean plastic and comes in a white/gray color scheme that'll fit in with any style of decor.

15. A Brilliant Way To Organize Your Makeup Palette Collection iDesign Makeup Palette Organizer $7 Amazon See on Amazon A fan-favorite on Amazon with a stellar 4.8-star rating, this palette organizer makes it easy to keep your makeup collection organized and accessible. Made of BPA-free clear plastic, the simple organizer holds up to nine palettes of almost any size, and is super durable and easy to clean. "The slots are perfectly sized," one reviewer reported. "They are deep enough to accommodate some of my bulkier palettes, but not so large that my smaller palettes are knocking around."

16. A Sturdy Floating Shelf With A Built-In Towel Rod & Hooks BAYKA Floating Shelf $20 Amazon See on Amazon A tweaked version of Bayka’s best-selling floating shelves, this one comes with a built-in towel bar and eight removable stainless steel hooks. Just as sturdy, attractive, and well-made as the originals, it’s perfect for the holding toiletries and washcloths in the bathroom; cooking utensils, mugs, pantry essentials, and towels in the kitchen; or knick knacks and jewelry in the bedroom. Made of solid Paulownia wood with a torched finish and powder-coated metal bracket, it supports up to 40 pounds at a time. "This was SUPER easy to assemble and install - I promise if I can do this in 5 minutes with no naughty words you totally can," commented one Amazon reviewer.

17. A Set Of Stylish Cooking Utensils You'll Want To Display Cook with Color Silicone Cooking Utensils (Set of 5) $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you use non-stick pots or pans, silicone cookware is must. This five-piece set includes all the most important utensils — tongs, a whisk, a spoon, a spatula, and a "spoonula" — designed in a stylish, monochromatic color scheme with gleaming rose gold accents (note that it also comes in a super modern combination of white marble and chrome). It's an easy way to give your kitchen a fun, stylish update; hang them from your new floating shelf! Available colors: 4

18. This Useful Little Organizer For Your Bathroom Counter mDesign Bathroom Organizer $11 Amazon See on Amazon This bathroom organizer has compartments for all your dental care essentials: up to four toothbrushes, toothpaste, and even a stack of disposable rinse cups. Made of easy-to clean hard plastic in a range of surprisingly chic colors combinations (including white/bronze and light pink/rose gold), it's a great way to store everything neatly without taking up a ton of extra space. Available colors: 11

19. A Simple Bamboo Shelf That's Perfect For Storing Shoes BAMEOS Stackable Shoe Organizer $20 Amazon See on Amazon For a minimalist way to keep your shoes neat and organized, you can’t do much better than this bamboo shelf. It’s perfectly sized to place in your foyer or entryway to hold the shoes you wear most often — roughly six pairs on the shelves, plus space for shorter slippers or sandals on the bottom — and is made of eco-friendly bamboo with a durable laminate finish. Of course, it’s also versatile enough to come in handy for a wide range of other uses, from holding storage bins in a closet to storing food or kitchenware in the pantry.

20. A Set Of Steel Racks To Keep Your Baking Sheets & Cutting Boards Organized Simple Houseware Pan Organizer $15 Amazon See on Amazon Sheet pans, muffin tins, and other bakeware essentials are notoriously clunky and difficult to keep organized — unless you have these nifty bakeware racks, that is. (You can also use them to store cutting boards, pots, pans, and lids.) Sold in a set of two three-section racks, they're made of durable steel with scratch-resistant rubber feet. "I don't know what took me so long to purchase something like this, but what a difference it makes!" one reviewer gushed.

21. This Gorgeous Set Of Candlestick Holders That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are Nuptio Candlestick Holders (2-Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon How elegant are these candlestick holders? With their midcentury-inspired design and gleaming metallic accents, they'll add a sophisticated touch to any room of the house. Designed to fit any standard tapered candle, they're made of premium brushed metal and have a satisfyingly substantial weight that makes them feel expensive. "They look amazing just about anywhere in my house. Table, shelves, fireplace. So glad I bought two sets," one reviewer wrote. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 6

22. Three Cute Succulent Planters With A Stylish Marble Design Greenaholics Marble Pattern Planters (3-Pack) $19 Amazon See on Amazon A process called water transfer printing gives these mini succulent planters their unique marbled finish. No two designs are exactly alike, but you'd be hard-pressed to find one that isn't totally gorgeous. Sold in a set of three, the planters measure 3.1 inches in diameter and 2.3 inches high — perfect for a single, small succulent. They're also designed with built-in drainage holes and trays, which is perfect, since proper drainage is key to keeping succulents healthy.

23. A Toilet Paper Holder With A Clever Built-In Shelf Homemaxs Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf $19 Amazon See on Amazon This clever toilet paper holder has a built-in shelf above it, which is perfect for holding your phone or tablet, baby wipes, or a scented candle. Measuring 6.7 by 4.9 inches, the shelf is made of rust-resistant aluminum and has a handy rim to prevent items from slipping off. Reviewers say it's well-made and super sturdy, and easy to install using the including hardware.

24. These Smart Light Bulbs That Will Transform Your Home AL Abovelights Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $17 Amazon See on Amazon At first, smart light bulbs may seem like a frivolous purchase — but once you realize how useful they can be, you'd wish you'd bought some sooner. Beyond the fact that they're fully dimmable and come with 16 million distinct color settings (!!!) the bulbs can be controlled remotely using an app, a handy feature when you want to fool potential intruders into thinking you're home. Plus, they're compatible with smart home devices like Google Home, Echo, Alexa, and Siri, allowing you to control them using nothing but voice commands.

25. A Pretty Little Pouf That You Can Fill With Practically Anything Comfortland Pouf Cover $23 Amazon See on Amazon For an effortless, low-cost way to add a gorgeous pop of color and texture to your home — not to mention extra seating and storage — these unfilled pouf covers couldn't be more perfect. Made of buttery-soft vegan leather or faux fur in your choice of 11 colors, the covers can easily be stuffed with towels, blankets, winter coats, toys, or practically anything else you have on hand around the house. Available colors: 11

Available styles: 2

Available sizes: 4

26. A Set Of Six Marble Coasters With Scratch-Proof Cork Backs LIFVER Marble Drink Coasters (Set of 6) $15 Amazon See on Amazon A marble finish elevates virtually anything — not least these sophisticated marble coasters. Sold in a set of six, they have solid ceramic tops, which makes them far more absorbent than coasters made of common materials like wood, cardboard, or rubber. Under the ceramic is a thin layer of cork, which prevents the coasters from slipping around or scratching your tabletops.

27. The Best-Selling Sheet Set With Over 20,000 Five-Star Reviews AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set $25 Amazon See on Amazon It's difficult to overstate how much reviewers love this microfiber sheet set. Of the nearly 90,000 (!!!) shoppers who left feedback after trying it, the average person left a 4.5-star rating, and more than 20,000 wrote a glowing five-star review. And what's not to love? Despite their affordable price tag, reviewers say they're incredibly soft and luxurious, noting that they're durable, wash well, and "never wrinkle." Plus, the four-piece set comes in dozens of colors and prints, making it easy to find a style that suits your bedroom decor. Available sizes: 6

Available colors/prints: 44

28. An Expensive-Looking Glass Decanter — For Under $20 Bormioli Rocco Whiskey Decanter $16 Amazon See on Amazon This gorgeous glass decanter would make an excellent gift for any whiskey lover — and yes, it still counts if it's a gift to yourself. Crafted in Italy using only the finest raw materials, it's covered in intricate cutwork in an eye-catching starburst pattern that catches and reflects light beautifully. Plus, it's dishwasher safe, and since it's made of glass, it's an excellent, safer alternative to a leaded crystal decanter, which can be dangerous to drink from.

29. A Sturdy Bamboo Wall Shelf With A Cool, Rustic Look BAMFOX Hanging Wall Shelves $23 Amazon See on Amazon The possible uses for these hanging wall shelves never seem to end — stylish and sturdy, they're perfect for holding knick knacks, toiletries, spices, or small plants. The shelves themselves are made of solid bamboo with a rustic varnish, and hang from the wall using thick, twisted rope. Reviewers say they're durable, well-made, and easy to install, giving them a near-perfect average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon. Available sizes: 2

30. A Surprisingly Attractive Way To Store Extra Rolls Of Toilet Paper iDesign Toilet Paper Organizer $12 Amazon See on Amazon Toilet paper is obviously necessary, but it's not exactly glamorous-looking. This sleek bronze tissue roll canister, however, actually manages to make a stash of backup rolls look neat — and even stylish — stored next to your toilet. It's a must if you have limited cabinet space in your bathroom, or simply want to ensure you have extra toilet paper that's easy for guests to find and access.

31. A Set Of Cups, Saucers, & Spoons For Serving Espresso Aozita Espresso Cups and Saucers (12-Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you own an espresso machine, it's worth investing in this classic espresso tableware set to go with it. The 12-piece set comes with four tiny mugs that are perfectly sized for a double shot of espresso, as well as matching saucers and tiny stirring spoons. Everything is microwave and dishwasher safe, and comes beautifully packaged in a premium gift box.

32. A Cozy-Chic Throw Made Of Warm Fleece & Sherpa Eddie Bauer Sherpa Throw $25 Amazon See on Amazon How cozy is this reversible throw from Eddie Bauer? Not to mention affordable — quality, designer throws like these are known to cost upwards of $50. The blanket's reversible design features soft fleece on one side and sherpa on the other, in your choice of two colors. It's even machine washable! Available colors/prints: 2

33. A Hanging Fruit Basket That's Both Practical & Cool malmo Fruit Holder $19 Amazon See on Amazon This hanging fruit basket will not only save you a ton of counter space, but when it's filled with fruit or vegetables, it'll basically double as a fun, colorful display in your kitchen. Its three tiered baskets are hand-made using premium, rust-resistant iron wire, and hang from the ceiling from sturdy chains attached to a hook. The wire mesh allows for plenty of ventilation, which is ideal for produce, but the baskets are also great for storing toys, hats, gloves, shower essentials, and more. Available colors: 2

34. A Sturdy Floating Shelf & Towel Holder That Can Be Installed Without Damaging Your Walls BESy Adhesive Paper Towel Holder $22 Amazon See on Amazon If, for whatever reason, you’re not able to drill or put nails in your walls, this adhesive shelf and paper towel holder will likely be a lifesaver. Made of scratch-resistant aluminum with a matte silver finish, it adheres to the wall using ultra-strong 3M adhesive (although it also has holes so you can screw it into the wall, if you’d prefer.) The built-in bar is ideal for paper towels, but can also work for other practical uses, such as holding toilet paper rolls or towels in the bathroom.

35. A Touch-Activated Table Lamp With Tons Of Handy Features AUKEY Table Lamp $26 Amazon See on Amazon The clever features are what make this seemingly simple, LED-powered table lamp such a fan favorite. To turn it on or off, all you need to do is touch the base, and you get to pick from three levels of brightness. In addition to warm white light, it also has a rainbow of fun, vibrant color settings, which can be set to cycle through the spectrum or paused at your favorite hue.

36. A Gorgeous Catch-All Tray With A Cool, Geometric Design Umbra Geometric Plated Jewelry Storage Tray $23 Amazon See on Amazon With its gleaming metallic accents and geometric design, this pretty glass dish will look so chic on your dresser, hallway table, or nightstand. The bottom of the dish is lined with soft linen fabric, so you won’t have to worry about your jewelry getting scratched. In addition to jewelry, you can use it to store glasses, candles, perfumes, office supplies, beaity products ... the list goes on and on.

37. A Rotating Makeup Organizer That Can Be Customized To Fit Your Products AmeiTech Rotating Makeup Organizer $25 Amazon See on Amazon This best-selling cosmetics organizer can rotate a full 360 degrees, so you can effortlessly access any product in your collection. Plus, the clear, hard plastic it's made with is completely transparent, which makes it easy to view what's being stored on each shelf. Best of all, the height of the middle shelves can be adjusted, making it easy to customize the organizer to suit your needs.

38. A Set Of Three Succulent Planters With A Stylish Gold Stand Potey Ceramic Succulent Planter Pots (3-Pack) $27 Amazon See on Amazon Another stylish set of ceramic planters, these three have a clean, minimalist look and come with a stylish gold stand. The round white planters measure roughly 3 by 3 inches, perfect for a small succulent or cactus. Reviewers love how their built-in drainage holes are covered with a mesh screen to prevent dirt from falling out, giving the set an exceptional average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon thus far. "It looks so elegant AND has drainage holes (something very cute pots often do not include)," commented one reviewer.