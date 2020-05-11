Royal fashion may be best associated with elegant gowns, bright suiting, and sparkling headgear. But, more recently Princess Diana's off-duty looks have garnered sartorial attention, especially with the resurgence of so many '80s and '90s trends. Her style — a cross between polished and playful — reflects a number of current styles including biker shorts and relaxed, oversized tees. With the long, warm days drawing ever nearer, its a perfect time to get a read on all the summer 2020 trends inspired by Princess Diana's throwback looks.

Whether vacationing in St. Tropez or attending the the Varsity Polo Match at Windsor, Princess Diana favored colorful, and comfortable ensembles that feel refreshingly modern now. Take, for example, her quilted shoulder bag which could be compared to revival accessories from Staud and LOEWE. And in addition to her ability to cherry-pick cool staples, her effortless styling combinations make each must-try style feel attainable, royal title or not.

Below, find seven of the season's trends as styled by Princess Diana.

Summer 2020 Trends Inspired By Princess Diana: Bike Shorts

Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Bike shorts are a versatile staple for summer athleisure looks, and Princess Diana's casual combination above is a gerat place to start on the trend. Alo Yoga offers a similar blush color-way — or, for a more cost-effective pair, opt for ESPRIT's lavender set.

Summer 2020 Trends Inspired By Princess Diana: Printed Shoulder Bag

David Levenson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Princess Diana originally popularized the French heritage brand, Souleiado, through this bold shoulder bag. Boasting a Provençal-inspired print, the 2020 version (by today's most cult-followed brands) shares its same playful language.

Summer 2020 Trends Inspired By Princess Diana: Multicolored Bikini

Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Bright, high-waisted swimwear is back in style. This painterly aesthetic above has been refashioned into a more stenciled look, which dominated Fendi's Spring/Summer 2020 Solar Dream collection, among many others.

Summer 2020 Trends Inspired By Princess Diana: Oversized Surf Tee

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

There's no cooler beach day combination than oversized sunglasses and a tee to match. Diana's tropical graphic top is an easy swim coverup look to recreate.

Summer 2020 Trends Inspired By Princess Diana: Fluorescent Swimwear

Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images

While vacating to St. Tropez in 1997, Diana wore a coordinated look: a fluorescent tie-dye swimsuit with a matching sarong, ticking a box with two of this season's biggest trends. OOKIOH's neon suit features a splashy asymmetrical neckline. Style with PEIXOTO's tie-dye skirt to help get the two-toned look.

Summer 2020 Trends Inspired By Princess Diana: Bermuda Shorts

BOB PEARSON/AFP/Getty Images

For a day at Disney World in 1993, Diana tapped the khaki bermuda shorts trend seamlessly, pairing with an easy white tee and a brown leather belt. COS has a lookalike pair, offering the same pleats and neutral hue. Or, to amp up your summer whites arsenal, shop LACAUSA's parchment pair.

Summer 2020 Trends Inspired By Princess Diana: Animal Print One-Piece

Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images

Mixing together prints from seasons past and present, Diana's tiger-leopard suit is perfect for hanging dockside. GANNI's tiger print suit is currently on-sale, or, try LA Hearts' front-tying one-piece for added dimension.