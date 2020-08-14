The Zoe Report
How To Style A Denim Skirt This Fall

By Laura Lajiness
The denim skirt is ultra-nostalgic for me. In the aughts, it was a status symbol among the girls in my school, particularly micro-minis from Abercrombie & Fitch or Hollister, styled with colorful (and often layered!) polo shirts with popped collars. Looking back, it's incredibly cringeworthy, but a fashion moment I relished nonetheless. As my style has matured, I've never quite approached denim skirts with the same zeal, that is, until their recent resurgence. The fashion industry's fixation with all things '90s and '00s is one reason I've found myself zoning in on how to style denim skirts again. Still, nostalgic-leaning styling cues aren't as in line with my classic and minimal aesthetic. It wasn't until I spotted them on the Spring/Summer 2020 runways and later on those of Fall/Winter 2020/21 that I legitimately felt myself reconsidering the must-have item of my school days.

After witnessing a handful of fresh denim skirt outfits on the Alexander Wang, Givenchy, Stella McCartney, and A.P.C. runways for spring and summer, it became clear that mini, midi, and maxi denim skirts were all key players for warm-weather dressing in 2020. The trick was to go against my middle school inclinations (i.e., bright colors and not-so-subtle accessories). Instead, tempering denim skirts with minimalist pieces like boxy blazers, tailored tops, and sleek shoes and bags, all in neutral tones, was the ticket. Then, the Fall/Winter 2020 collections convinced me that midi and maxi denim skirts would remain go-to's in my wardrobe throughout the transitional season, and into autumn. Instead of sandals and tanks, I'll take cues from the Celine, Balenciaga, and Tom Ford runways, and reach for sharp tops, tailored separates, and sleek boots.

Alexander Wang Collection 1 2020. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
A.P.C Spring/Summer 2020. Richard Bord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Givenchy Spring/Summer 2020. Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2020. Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Since summer fashion is still in swing, a denim mini is a perfect foray into the trend. Shopbop's fashion director, Caroline Maguire, suggests one with modern detailing like an asymmetrical hem or deconstructed silhouette, but with simple extras for elevated style. "I love how designers are reinventing a classic. Alexander Wang, R13, and AGOLDE have offered novelty takes on the style," she tells TZR. "Let the skirt be the standout piece! I like to style mine with a white tee and blazer for a modern take. For an outfit that works day-to-night, I would style a mini with a balloon sleeve top and flat sandals."

Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2020. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Celine Fall/Winter 2020. Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Celine Fall/Winter 2020. Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2020. Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another denim skirt suggestion you can rock before summer slips away is one that tends more relaxed and casual, which you can try with an above-the-knee cut or longer style. "Opt for a ribbed tank, an open button-down, and your favorite sunnies," Maguire says. "Don't forget to layer your accessories — this look pairs perfectly with a great anklet and arm party!"

If, like me, you've recommitted wholeheartedly to the denim skirt trend, keep scrolling for more stylish outfits ideas inspired from Instagram. Plus, shop the edit if you're in the market for a new skirt or styling piece, and keep these in rotation through the transitional season and fall.

How To Wear A Denim Skirt: With A Tee + Button-Down Shirt

Take a cue from Maguire's playfully polished take on a denim miniskirt by styling yours with a white T-shirt and bright blazer. Add in a chord bracelet and anklet as fun accents.

Reworked 90's Paperbag Skirt
$188
AGOLDE
The Crew Tee
$48
x karla
Striped Oversized Blazer
$198$139
Scotch & Soda/Maison Scotch
Pearl Silk Cord Bracelet
$138
Grace Lee
Pixie Dust Anklet
$75
Divine Individual

How To Wear A Denim Skirt: With A Tie-Dye Tee + Sneakers

While the weather is still warm, go trendy with a touch of sport by styling a mini denim skirt with a tie-dye tee, sneakers, and a gold pendant necklace. When the chill sets in, swap your tee for an oversize hoodie.

Deconstructed Skirt
$295
Denim x Alexander Wang
Frank Tee
$57
Lacausa
NikeCourt Lite 2
$65
Nike
Hattie Necklace
$140
Edas
Sun Beam Pendant
$455
A.M. Thorne

How To Wear A Denim Skirt: With A T-Shirt + Blazer + Sandals

As Maguire explained, a denim skirt looks effortlessly chic when paired with wardrobe basics like a white t-shirt, blazer, and sleek sandals. For extra polish, finish with a leather belt and layered necklaces.

Eva Denim Miniskirt
$158
GRLFRND
Standard Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
$65
Cotton Citizen
Huxley Woven Blazer
$695$278
By Malene Birger
Delfina Sandal
$160
Zou Xou
Gold Coco Necklace
$750
Isa Noy
Glacé Pendant
$795
J.Hannah
Mini Brass Buckle Belt
$229
Clinch Belts

How To Wear A Denim Skirt: A Denim Jacket + Knit Top + Sneakers

Double denim always feels relaxed and cool, especially with a skirt in the mix. Style yours now and through the transitional season with sneakers, a knit tank, and a delicate gold necklace. Come fall, swap your mini for a midi or maxi silhouette.

Medium Denim Skirt
$60$20
Mango
Dark Wash Denim Jacket
$80
Mango
Crop Sweater Cami
$40
Eloquii
Duo Diamond Necklace
$695
White Space
Nike Air Force 1 '07
$90
Nike

How To Wear A Denim Skirt: With A White Jacket + Tee + Mules

Another double denim outfit to try before summer's end is head-to-toe white. An oversized jacket gives a classic pencil skirt style a fresher feel with a casual tee while a pair of mules in black set off the light look. If you're the type to continue wearing white after Labor Day, swap your sandals for closed-toe mules, sneakers, or boots, and your tee for a more substantial knit.

Panelled Denim Midi Skirt
$157
Raey
Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
$98$59
Levi's
Tank
$58
Oak + Fort
Luci Sandals
$465$233
Brother Vellies
Hole Dot Ring
$350
Helen Ficalora

How To Wear A Denim Skirt: With A Cropped Tee + Tall Boots + Gold Jewelry

A long denim skirt is the perfect between-season take with a cropped tee and tall leather boots. For a contemporary finish, pile on the gold jewelry.

Le Bardot Midi Skirt Raw Hem
$245$147
Frame
Signature White T-Shirt
$55
RE ONA
The Talina Boot
$795$398
Stuart Weitzman
Lean On Me Gold Hoop Earrings
$200
Aurate
Gold Coterie Chain Necklace
$232
Missoma
Organic Metal Necklace
$65
Mejuri

How To Wear A Denim Skirt: A Bodysuit + Tall Boots

Bodysuits are the perfect piece for achieving a minimalist look, and denim skirt outfits are all but exceptions. While it's warm, team a seamless white style with a dark-wash denim midi and sandals for chic contrast. As the weather cools, swap for tall leather boots and finish with a gold bauble or two.

London Denim Wrap Midi Skirt
$565
Wales Bonner
Jamaika Sleeveless Bodysuit
$200
Wolford
Slouchy Heeled Leather Boots
$169
Zara
Tiny Lua Hoops
$85
Dan-Yell
The Imafidon Bracelet
$79
Oma The Label

How To Wear A Denim Skirt: With A White Blouse + Vest

Western vibes, but make it ultra-modern with a long denim skirt, voluminous white blouse, and sleek black vest. For final touches, a chainlink bag and sharp sunglasses are unexpected.

Revynn Ultra High Skirt Ripped Edge
$150
G-Star Raw
Scarlet Top
$138
Dôen
Colin Wool-Blend Twill Vest
$475
Nili Lotan
Iconic 1969 Shoulder Bag
$1,320
Paco Rabanne
CR-401 Sunglasses
$475
Christian Roth

How To Wear A Denim Skirt: A Graphic T-Shirt + Chunky Boots

Give head-to-toe black the denim skirt treatment with a grey-wash maxi, a black graphic tee, and chunky boots. A pair of modern pearl earrings and a sleek mini bag will steer this look in a polished direction.

Long Denim Skirt
$128
Wash Lab
Lex Tee in Lady Print
$52
Whimsy + Row
Menara High Leather Zip Boot
$425
WANT Les Essentiels
14kt Gold Half Moon Pearl Earring
$575
Mateo
Crescent Bag
$195
The Marc Jacobs