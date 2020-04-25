Despite your greatest attempt to make it through quarantine without touching your hair with a single drop of dye, you did it anyway. You dyed your hair at home and the result is nowhere near what you were hoping for. Before you have a meltdown, take a deep breath. If you're wondering how to fix your at-home hair dye job, rest assured, all you need are the right products.

Since you can't call up your hairdresser asking for the next available appointment, get creative at home. If you want to preserve the color until the experts can come to the rescue, consider ordering a few products. "Use shampoos, treatments, and glosses to help maintain your color for now," Rita Hazan, hair colorist and owner of Rita Hazan salon in New York, tells TZR. "Now is not the time to experiment because salons are legally closed and you just can’t get corrective color right now."

But if you're in desperate need to fix what you've done, below, find seven tips that will help you resolve common at-home hair dying mistakes.

How To Fix Blonde Hair

Imaxtree

"Yellow happens when blonde dye is washed out before it's ready and not finished developing," Laura Polko, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Gigi Hadid and Lucy Hale, tells TZR. "Hair has to live through orange, yellow then to a pale yellow or platinum, but a toner can help and so can purple shampoo."

She suggest using Sunbum's Blonde Tone Enhancer and to leave it on hair. "This product is great because it's staying on your hair to keep working post shower and through styling. Purple is opposite yellow on the color wheel so it neutralizes it."

How To Fix Ashy Hair

Imaxtree

"If the blonde gets too ashy, it's usually the result of the toner being left on too long, or the underlying hair color being lifted very light, and the toner not having enough yellow to balance it out," George Papanikolas, celebrity colorist whose clients include Laverne Cox and Penelope Cruz, tells TZR. "A clarifying shampoo like Biolage Clean Reset Shampoo should do the trick to gently remove some of the ashy tone without stripping the natural oils. If this gentle approach doesn't work, then a warmer salon gloss, or correction will be needed at the salon."

How To Fix Your Hair If Your Roots Don't Match The Body

Imaxtree

Papanikolas says the reason your roots might not match the rest of your hair is because you picked a color lighter than what you had been previously coloring. "A universal rule of hair color is that hair color doesn't lighten hair that has been previously colored," he explains. "It can only take your hair the same level or darker. So if you put a lighter color on your virgin roots, the roots will take the lighter color, but the rest of the hair will not lighten. It would need to be stripped out to a lighter shade first." The best way to fix this is to make the roots darker to balance with the rest of the hair. If you want an overall lighter color, he says you'll need salon appointment and not to attempt it at home.

How To Fix Your Hair If It's Too Dark

Imaxtree

This might seems too easy, but if your hair came out super dark, don't touch it. "That’s going into a corrective color situation," Hazan explains. "Better to just leave it alone instead of trying to lighten it, it'll fade in a few weeks. If you try to lighten it, it WILL turn orange or red." But if you feel you must do something right away, Polko suggests using a clarifying or detox shampoo to help get the color where you want it to be. Just be careful not to get heavy handed.

How To Fix Your Hair If The Color Is Too Faded

Imaxtree

To add some vibrancy and to enhance the color, all you need is one product. "Use a gloss to add color to make it vibrant, it's an easy fix in the shower," Hazan notes.

How To Fix Red Hair

Imaxtree

You thought quarantine was the perfect opportunity to branch out and go for something bold, like red. But now you're left with bright tomato red hair. It's not as easy to fix as other dyes, but there's hope for you. "Red is hard because it's the hardest to neutralize, Polko explains. "Tone, tone, and tone more, and using color protecting products is key. Orange is just the lifting level between red and yellow so blue is good to help with that." She suggests using IGK's Mixed Feelings Brunette blue drops to help to neutralize.

How To Fix Orange Hair

Imaxtree

"When brunettes lighten their base color, the undertones are either red or orange, so your colorist should neutralize that with an ash or blue-based color to balance out the shade," Papanikolas explains. "If it gets really orange, then they should adjust your color one shade darker." But while you're isolated at home, you can maintain the color with a blue based shampoo or mask that will cancel out the orange. The colorist suggests Matrix's Total Results Brass Off.