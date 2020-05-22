Oh, it's Memorial Day? Seems like it was March only yesterday, but here we are, staring down the start of summer, and what better way to reward ourselves for surviving the hands-down strangest spring ever than with a sale? It's no beach party, but Honest Beauty's Memorial Day sale is offering 20 percent off skin care, makeup, and bath products, and that's a reason to celebrate in itself.

The patriotic holiday that is historically synonymous with barbecues and mass beach gatherings is going to look a lot different this year except for one major thing: the sales. Honest Beauty's Memorial Day markdowns began on May 18 and will run through May 26. What's included, you ask? Basically every cream, mask, and serum needed to get your skin in tip-top shape for when you do finally leave the house.

The one-time code May20 will snag you 20 percent off almost everything on Honest.com except diapers, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, and cloth face masks (you know, the current commodities). So, now's your chance to try that charcoal- and honey-infused 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask that founder Jessica Alba and her kids were using during the isolation self-care session she shared on Instagram in March.

Other skincare essentials include the brand's hyaluronic acid-spiked Hydrogel Cream, a cooling moisturizer that leaves skin looking hydrated and dewy, the glow-inducing Everyday Radiance Moisturizer, and Honest's "richest. face cream. ever," which is the Deep Hydration Face Cream.

The sale features three cleansers, eye gels and creams, the beloved Organic Beauty Facial Oil, an Elevated Hydration Mist, and its ultimate dry-skin buster, the Magic Beauty Balm — in compact and stick form. On the makeup front, you have one of the best mascaras of all time (the Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer), the vitamin C-filled CCC Clean Corrective Tinted Moisturizer, and Tinted Lip Balm in seven shades.

Your summer beauty regimen is just a shopping cart away. There are more than 20 items included in Honest Beauty's Memorial Day sale. A few from The Zoe Report's wish list, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.