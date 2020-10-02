When Lady Gaga's beauty line launched last fall, it debuted with flamboyantly shimmery eyeshadows, intensely lustrous lip glosses, and wingtip stickers to make it look like you suddenly got very good at eyeliner application. Characteristic of her outrageous persona, the singer rolled out the fun final touches first, and now she's backtracking to the basics — dropping new Haus Laboratories blush and bronzer Face Duos one year after launch.

The new additions announced by Haus Labs Thursday mark Gaga's first-ever complexion products. Following full lip and eye collections — including the best-selling red Sparkle Lipstick and forever sold-out Stupid Love Palette, respectively — the cheek category will receive seven blush duos and five bronzer duos come October 6.

Offering a brief and much-needed escape from the eminent cold-weather season, the brand's latest is centered around the idea of heat, and they're equipped to give you a flushed-from-the-cold look or a bit of virtual sunkiss to carry you through winter.

The blush duos, called Head Rush, combine matte, blendable, creamy, and weightless blush with glowy, pearlescent highlighters. They come in Bouquet/Ribbon, warm peony and pale pink with gold pearl; Untamed/Intoxicate, warm coral and peach with gold pearl; Flirt/Fling, dusty peach and pink with peach and silver pearl; Rock 'n' Rose/All Night, bright pink and pale peach with pink pearl; Pleaser/Tease, terracotta and terracotta with gold pearl; Provoke/Revenge, plum rose and golden pink; and Cherub/Angelique, pink mauve and icy pink with silver pearl.

Courtesy of Haus Laboratories

The bronzer and highlighter duos, called Heat Spell, are delightfully warm, earthy, and reminiscent of sunny days. They come in Savannah/Sun, light brown with neutral undertones and light champagne; Desert/Dawn, light brown with warm undertones and champagne; Kindle/Ember, medium brown and brass; Hot Earth/Erupt, brown with warm undertones and light bronze; and Volcanic/Lava, deep brown and copper.

Though a strange time to unveil a cheek collection (because, well, face coverings... ), Haus Laboratories' Global Artistry Director, Sarah Tanno, who also does Gaga's makeup, says everyday mask-wear is but an excuse to break the rules. "Take these pigments a little higher, above the apple of the cheek, and raise color above the mask line so you can still get the most impact," she said in an email release. "Try sweeping blush and bronzer above the cheekbones from the temple to the nose, draping the highlighter across the top to find your best light. This technique creates a multi-dimensional halo effect with your blush and bronzer. Bring it up, closer to under your eye, to create that sunset effect."

Each of the blush and bronzer highlighter duos costs $26 and will be available on Tuesday. You can sign up to be notified the moment they go live at HausLabs.com.

