This summer, more than usual, you're probably searching for simple pleasures that can be enjoyed from home — since traveling to a seaside destination or a swanky pool may not be in the cards. For that reason so many people are upgrading their outdoor spaces, making their home decor feel a bit more seasonal, and opting for food and drinks that feel cool, refreshing, and transportive. In terms of the latter, frozen desserts always hit the spot, but now that a best-selling beverage brand has combined them with the biggest booze trend, your favorite sweet just got kicked up a notch. Yup, hard seltzer ice cream not only exists, but it's the summer treat that's the best way to beat the heat in the months ahead.

Canned cocktails have been trending for the past few years, but specifically hard seltzers have taken off, as they boast a lower ABV (alcohol by volume) and tend to be lower in sugar than many other mixed drinks. That said, boozy dessert brand Tipsy Scoop thought the beverage was an ideal inspiration for a new collection of ice creams and sorbets, teaming up with Truly Hard Seltzer to do so.

Not only can you order frozen creations made with Truly at Tipsy Scoop's "Barlour" locations in New York, Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Dallas, but if there's not one near you, you can have a combo pack of the four flavors — Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet, Mango Lemonade Sorbet, Original Lemonade Ice Cream, and Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream — shipped to right to your house. And if you order, you can add a few scoops to a tall glass of Truly's hard seltzer to instantly recreate the ice cream shop's spiked floats, or you can simply grab a spoon and have at it.

Whether you're looking for some treats for a small, socially distant gathering at home or just something to satisfy your own sweet tooth this summer, this cocktail/dessert hybrid makes the perfect accompaniment to patio hangs — without any effort in the kitchen. Grab yours now before they get all scooped up.

