"It was early in January 2019 that we got the email, and at first we sort of thought it was spam," says Molly Goddard, who co-founded Desmond & Dempsey with Joel Jeffrey in 2014. It was H&M, asking if they wanted to collaborate. "[Jeffrey and I] looked at each other — would one of the giants of global retail really email us like that? Surely not... Our hands a little shaky on the keys, we attempted a casual, cool-headed reply. And agreed not to hold our breath." And then, what seemed too-good-to-be-true became a reality for the sleepwear brand: a joint capsule was born. Today, some 15 months later, H&M's Collaboration with Desmond & Dempsey has arrived on e-shelves — and its repurposed the brand's signature hand-painted motifs for daywear.

The 21-piece collection features a host of airy frocks and tanks, all comprised of the best natural fibers. Through their daydreamy patterns, each piece evokes the Australian outback, with good reason — both founders of D&D were born in Australia, where the terracotta soil and tall palm trees provided ample inspiration for their designs. "The little place 'down under' is home for both of us and a sentimental choice for our first global collaboration," shares Goddard. "When we started [D&D], there wasn't an 'escapism; global' strategy — we just took the brand where we [traveled]. The prints usually became a tale of our latest adventure."

Escapism, indeed — in a time where the masses are choosing fashions, old and new, that provide a source of dependable comfort (or, often times, a joyful escape from turbulence), the capsule feels apropos to even its creators. "On one hand, I think people are looking for ... warmth and softness in their clothes, from the colors to the hand feel," says Goddard. "I have surprised myself by longing for warm yellows and even soft purples [in my own wardrobe]. Going back to reality, I think, will be somewhat intimidating - we want clothes that we feel strong and safe in."

The capsule is rife with such warm hues and lovable textures, all of which are worth adding to your arsenal sooner, rather than later. Take, for example, the pleated shirtdress, which boasts dusty pink palms and cheeky bushels of bananas. There's also bold graphic tees, with "STRONG CURRENT" emblazoned across the chest, as well as waist-tying shorts, which effortlessly tap the paper-bag trend. With regard to its artful designs, you can expect lots of toile print, which is the slated to be the It-pattern this summer.

