Now, while your spring cleaning may initially have you focused on areas like your tops, jeans, and accessories — one must not forget about their pajamas. And after you toss out the old to make room for the new, be sure to scope out Desmond & Dempsey's India Collection. Available on April 5, the new lineup of luxury, low-maintenance pajamas from the UK-based brand is the breath of fresh air your sleepwear collection needs for the warmer months ahead.

Known for its playful, 100-percent cotton sleepwear, Desmond & Dempsey's latest offering continues to deliver eye-catching colors and prints on easy-to-wear silhouettes. For this collection, the brand's founders, Molly and Joel, were inspired by a trip they took to India earlier this year as well as the Tim Walker quote, "India is what it means to be alive." The duo's point of reference comes to life on a variety of styles, from camis and shorts to pajama sets and sleep dresses.

Vibrant hues and bold designs make this luxury sleepwear brand standout from the rest. And when it comes to this collection in particular, you'll find dreamy, blue and white landscape printed pieces sitting alongside graphic, snake-print styles, like the $180 Long Pyjama Set. Both of these designs, along with the other striking India-inspired prints, are also offered in more skin-baring silhouettes that are ideal for when the weather heats up.

Courtesy of Desmond & Dempsey Courtesy of Desmond & Dempsey

Those who love the ease of a dress will find there are breezy $180 linen frocks up for grabs as well as a nightie for $105. However, if you prefer a two-piece pairing, you can snag either the Cuban Pyjama Set or the Short Sleeve Pyjama Set — both are $175. Meanwhile, the Shorties, which come in a slew of new prints, are also a great buy on their own to wear around the house as loungewear. You can scoop up separate Shorties for $69 and match them up with the $58 Cami Top for warm nights and lazy Sundays.

There's no doubt this collection of sleepwear will not only elevate your current collection, but also bring a new stylish energy. Continue on to see and shop a selection of fresh styles, and head over to the brand's site to view even more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.