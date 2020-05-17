The Zoe Report
Courtesy of Aritzia

Aritzia's New Summer Arrivals Include This Very On-Trend $48 Top

By Savannah Sitton
With a consistently fresh New Arrivals page, Aritzia has long been a reliable outlet for year-round shopping. And just in time for the sunny season ahead, Aritzia's new summer arrivals are here in time for your seasonal wardrobe swap. In addition to stocking tried-and-true brands like Levi's and Agolde, the retailer might be best known for its in-house brands and capsule lines. Aritzia's exclusive new collections — which includes pieces from its casual, wear-anywhere line, Le Fou; its most well-known in-house line, Babaton; as well as Le Boheme, its dressier line — are full of versatile pieces for warm weather ahead.

As expected, the collections are a welcomed mix of core summer staples like flowy eyelet blouses, breezy mini dresses, and easy-to-wear wrap dresses, as well as trendier must-haves like one-shoulder tops, ribbed bodysuits, and white poplin midi dresses.

Either way, each piece has potential for a seriously low cost-per-wear. Take, for example, a silky trench maxi dress that doubles as a lightweight robe-style topper — or a silk button-down shirt that can be worn with jeans now or as a beach coverup when the time comes. Plus, Babaton's new Hamptons dress just might be the single most-needed LBD (little blue dress) for summer with its short cap sleeves and sultry thigh-high slit.

Ahead, shop our favorite new arrivals from some of Aritzia's most-loved lines.

New Summer Arrivals At Aritzia: Wilfred

Cayenne Dress
$168
Wilfred
Satire Blouse
$110
Wilfred
Muse Skirt
$88
Wilfred
Prose Pant
$148
Wilfred

New Summer Arrivals At Aritzia: Le Fou

Hula Blouse
$168
Le Fou Wilfred
Sashay Dress
$228
Le Fou Wilfred
Swing Skirt
$248
Le Fou Wilfred
Funk Button-Up
$168
Le Fou Wilfred

New Summer Arrivals At Aritzia: Le Bohéme

Dewdrop Camisole
$88
Wilfred
Sidonie Dress
$128
Wilfred
Wayfarer Blouse
$138
Wilfred
Sojourn Dress
$178
Wilfred

New Summer Arrivals At Aritzia: Babaton

Sculpt Knit One-Shoulder Top
$58
Babaton
Hamptons Mini Dress
$110
Babaton
Contour Bodysuit
$48
Babaton
Lato Dress
$128
Babaton

New Summer Arrivals At Aritzia: 1-01 By Babaton

Trench Wrap Dress
$298
1-01 Babaton
Statement Sleeve Sweater
$178
1-01 Babaton
Modern Culotte
$168
1-01 Babaton
Statement Button-Up
$198
1-01 Babaton