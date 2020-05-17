With a consistently fresh New Arrivals page, Aritzia has long been a reliable outlet for year-round shopping. And just in time for the sunny season ahead, Aritzia's new summer arrivals are here in time for your seasonal wardrobe swap. In addition to stocking tried-and-true brands like Levi's and Agolde, the retailer might be best known for its in-house brands and capsule lines. Aritzia's exclusive new collections — which includes pieces from its casual, wear-anywhere line, Le Fou; its most well-known in-house line, Babaton; as well as Le Boheme, its dressier line — are full of versatile pieces for warm weather ahead.

As expected, the collections are a welcomed mix of core summer staples like flowy eyelet blouses, breezy mini dresses, and easy-to-wear wrap dresses, as well as trendier must-haves like one-shoulder tops, ribbed bodysuits, and white poplin midi dresses.

Either way, each piece has potential for a seriously low cost-per-wear. Take, for example, a silky trench maxi dress that doubles as a lightweight robe-style topper — or a silk button-down shirt that can be worn with jeans now or as a beach coverup when the time comes. Plus, Babaton's new Hamptons dress just might be the single most-needed LBD (little blue dress) for summer with its short cap sleeves and sultry thigh-high slit.

Ahead, shop our favorite new arrivals from some of Aritzia's most-loved lines.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

New Summer Arrivals At Aritzia: Wilfred

New Summer Arrivals At Aritzia: Le Fou

New Summer Arrivals At Aritzia: Le Bohéme

New Summer Arrivals At Aritzia: Babaton

New Summer Arrivals At Aritzia: 1-01 By Babaton