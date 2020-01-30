How you style your Bottega Veneta seems to be the question on everyone's lips. And, according to Hailey Baldwin, it's with a dash of color-blocking — though not in the traditional sense. Spotted strolling through Los Angeles on Jan. 28, Hailey Baldwin's red lipstick and matching shoes cinched the star's monochromatic ensemble, which mixed and matched pieces from the It brand.

Bottega Veneta loyalists may not instantly recognize the two-piece set Baldwin wore that day, though. The look's foundational pieces — a coordinating cashmere tank and trouser duo — came courtesy of the sustainable Mongolian knitwear brand Mandkhai (and are still in stock on its website, by the way). This was then paired with an oversized menswear jacket from Bottega Veneta, sans belt, for a casual silhouette, allowing the Mandkhai set to shine through. The streetwear combination merited its own Instagram post from Baldwin's stylist, Maeve Reilly, who captioned a photo of the star's look with, "@haileybieber in @bottegaveneta & @mandkhaiofficial #ProudStylist."

A glossy By Far Mini bag, chunky Jennifer Fisher gold hoops, and scarlet Bottega Veneta Stretch Sandals finished the off-duty fit — as did the perfectly casual sunglasses and low bun. That said, the entire look was completed by the red lipstick Baldwin chose; a color that expertly matched the red of her square-toed heels.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

And surprisingly, that red lipstick is one of the only things from Baldwin's outfit that's more difficult to identify — although chances are high that it could be from bareMinerals' new Beauty Of Nature collection, of which Baldwin is the face. Below, one of the new red shades from the collection, plus a couple of other options; just in case you're suddenly inspired by Baldwin to match your lipstick to any Bottega Veneta shoes sitting in your closet.