Some may argue that denim shorts have never gone out of style. And while that may be true, the summer staple doesn't have to be the casual fall-back it's generally known as. On Jul. 21, Hailey Baldwin was spotted wearing denim cut-off shorts was spotted in her favorite pair of cut-offs, EB Denim's OG shorts.

And this isn't Baldwin's first time taking the pair out for a spin, nor is it her second or third either. So having seen her style them myriad ways now, from off-duty casual to extremely put-together, it's a great time to give the old classic a resurgent try. And while you may want to dust off your vintage pairs, you can also follow her lead with these 12 picks just like Hailey's denim cut-offs, ahead.

While arriving on the set of a music video for Miguel, Baldwin wore a boxy-cut denim shirt from Raf Simons in a deep lilac hue. The menswear piece is constructed for an oversized fit which played well with her grey crop top by Joah Brown. Also a known Bottega Veneta fan, the 23-year-old modeled the brand's new SS20 update of its viral mesh pumps, priced at $1,180. To compliment the gold hardware she piled on some layered necklaces: Greg Yuna's Pico Jesus pendant ($300), Anita Ko's Sagittarius zodiac pendant ($8,200), and a couple of herringbone necklaces from Fallon Jewelry.

BAM/LESE / BACKGRID

Daisy dukes may not be for every occasion — but they can certainly be for everyone. For a casual look, go for a a light vintage wash, light distressing like frayed hems or sanded spots, a high-rise stacked button waist, et viola: the coolest and most versatile cut-offs around. Hailey's pair went an extra mile though with its reconstructed design. Mega hit brand amongst the style set lately, EB Denim corrals vintage jeans, breaks them down and reassembles them for one-of-a-kind pieces. Known to sell-out everything she touches, Baldwin's exact go-to OG pair can be yours for $215.

Ahead, decide on a pair of tasteful denim cut-offs just like Baldwin's trending pair.

