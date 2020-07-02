Net-A-Porter is among the largest and most-shopped luxury e-tailers in the world. So when it offers up a sale this major, you can expect that shoppers everywhere have their wallets at the ready. And though the sale crosses each category, its footwear alone has more than 2,100 options to score through. Full of best-sellers and the most sought after styles from recent seasons, TZR weeded through the masses to find some of the best shoes on sale at Net-a-Porter that are worth investing in right now.

The beauty of a site like Net-a-Porter is that it's not limited to only high-priced designer and runway pieces, but plenty of affordable and equally on-trend picks as well. For example, its lowest priced shoes entail a whole range of sneakers from popular brands like Converse, Reebok, and Nike starting as low as $32 (!!). In addition to other summer-favorite standouts like Loewe's Gate Sandals, on sale for $425, down from $850, include a pair of Burberry mules are priced at $325, down from $650, as well as the Dries Van Noten sandals you probably say all over Instagram, on sale for $432, which is 40% off the original price.

There's also a whole slew of coveted boot styles to hit the site recently like Zebra Scrunched boots from Khaite's runway collection or The Row's Patti combat boots that will never be out of style come autumn — both of which are currently 30 percent off.

This is a great opportunity to save big on a seasonal piece for later, but if you're looking for immediate satisfaction, the sandals tab is teaming with wear-now pieces that the style set has long been drooling over. Cult brands like Staud, Ganni, and Gabriela Hearst are also price-dropped as much as 50 percent.

Christian Vierig/GC Images/Getty Images

There's literally hundreds of flats, mules, sporty and strappy sandals to sort through. Ahead, peruse just 20 of the sales celeb-approved and most drooled-over kicks on sale at Net-a-Porter now.

