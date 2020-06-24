"For so many women, shopping for swimwear comes with many challenges," explains Emma Grede, Co-Founder and CEO of Good American. "Finding a suit that fits your body right, supports your assets, and also makes you look and feel good, seems impossible." The difficulty is what spurred Grede and Good American to launch a new collection of swimwear, all created with the intention of making you feel great as you lounge by the pool or beach.

Between its best-selling denim, activewear, workwear, bodysuits, and more, Good American has nearly every part of your wardrobe covered. Now, the cult-favorite brand — which is known for creating sleek, timeless, and cool pieces with an inclusive size range in mind — is adding swimwear into the mix. Good American has taken its fit expertise to the new category, and as a result, it's created a full collection of swimwear where fit is at the focus. "Like everything we create at Good American, we approached swim with a fit-first philosophy, designing pieces specifically for women of all shapes and sizes," Grede explains. "It’s been so rewarding working with our customers to gather feedback and to develop a thoughtful collection that we know will make women feel confident, empowered, and sexy."

Good American's new swim line debuts with a 30-piece collection of one-piece and two-piece options — which are available from sizes 0 to 8 and XS to 5XL — to have the right amount of support and coverage without forgoing the edgy, cool aesthetic that's defined the brand.

Courtesy of Good American Courtesy of Good American Courtesy of Good American

To give you the most comfortable fit possible, items in the collection feature details like double drawstrings, wide straps, belts, along with adjustable options to make each piece feel tailor-made for your body. Some of the collection's tops and bottoms are also reversible, giving you even more options to choose from. Says Grede, "it was important to incorporate elements of support and adjustability without sacrificing style."

Of course, even on the hottest days, you won't be spending every moment by a body of water. In which case, Good American has a selection of ready-to-wear pieces like cover-ups and belts to take you from the beach to drinks with a seamless transition.

If you’re ready to add a few more pieces to your swim collection, shop selects below or head to Good American’s website and shop the entire collection.