From activewear and intimates, to denim and workwear - Good American has all your bases covered. However its latest expansion of sell-out pieces includes a few new updates to the brand's highly-coveted line of office attire. One of the most popular styles, Good American's Boss pants are back and in an array of new colors (and lengths) to give your work wardrobe a modern edge. Alongside the re-released posh trousers are a range of cropped work shirts and tailored blazer dresses to help you round out the look.

The sell-out Bosswear Collection is designed to go from the boardroom to the drinks without skipping a beat. The collection is so popular, that the 'Boss Pant' sold out within a week and a half of its original launch date. With an emphasis on inclusivity, sizes range from 0-7 (which differs than traditional size charts) to accommodate every body shape.

Besides the crowd-favorites, there's a handful of new updates to get excited for. Available now, the brands beloved 'Blazer Dress', $235, gets an update in all new color-ways (blush, white, black and navy). While the sold-out 'Boss Pant', $165, received an upgrade with a straight cut that is bound to be the best pair of cigarette pants yet. Polished for the office and sleek enough for date night, the trousers pair well with the collection's new cropped work shirt, $125, for an effortlessly presentable fit.

COURTESY OF GOOD AMERICAN

However, with warmer temperatures on the horizon, there are several styles to get you through the summer months in tact, too. A guaranteed hit, the 'Boss Bike Shorts' are super sleek and, not to mention, ideal for pairing with a crisp button-down and blazer for a comfy but completely elevated suit look. On the other hand, the satin tee, $135, comes complete with a boxy fit and is the lightweight piece you'll grab for again and again. Needless to say, you can't go wrong when adding any one of the pieces to your workwear lineup.

Ahead are just a few of the best pieces from Good American's new additions to the must-have Bosswear Collection.