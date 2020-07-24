The word "luxury" in skin care conventionally implies high-end ingredients like caviar, 24-karat gold, and seaweed (looking at you, $300 pot of La Mer) — not the kind of ingredients that would crop up casually in a summer salad, for instance. But Glow Recipe's Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm presents an exception. The Korean beauty-inspired brand's latest addition is the epitome of extravagance, without being highfalutin or exorbitantly priced.

Glow Recipe continues to redefine what luxury looks like, with its playful aesthetic and simplified, fruit-focused lineup. The brand prides itself on being, in its own words, "unapologetically fun," but upon cracking open a jar of the new cleansing balm it is abundantly clear why fans take the raucously playful brand so seriously after all.

The latest offering — kicking off a whole new category of potential papaya-derived goods — is made with fruit enzymes, a natural, gentle exfoliant that smooths and brightens skin; papaya seed oil and extract, both packed with hydrating vitamins; and blueberry extract, the key to a glowy finish and covetable bounce.

Papaya has long been praised by the beauty industry for its inflammation-fighting properties and levels of papain, which breaks down dead skin cells and unclogs pores when applied topically.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

The consistency of the cleanser is sorbet-like at first (hence the name) but transforms into a milky oil as you massage it into skin. The PEG-free formula works on all skin types and promises to melt away makeup, sunscreen, and oils on its own. However, the brand says it's best when followed up with Glow Recipe's foaming Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser, adhering to the K-beauty wash method dubbed the Double Cleanse 1:1.

"Double cleansing is a staple in the Korean skin care routine, and we've long wanted to create a cleansing balm that could be paired with our existing foaming cleanser," Glow Recipe co-founder Sarah Lee said about the Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm in an interview with Forbes. The new addition is available now for $32 at Sephora and GlowRecipe.com.

