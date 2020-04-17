It was an Insta-famous face mask that launched this K-beauty brand into a years-long watermelon-based product-making frenzy, whipping up everything from mists to lip balms from the star ingredient. Now, Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner is joining the fan-favorite range and it's already on track to reach its older sibling's caliber of fame.

The Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask has received more than a thousand five-star ratings and nearly 200,000 loves on Sephora, earning it a spot in the beauty retailer's 10 best-selling masks. It's the inspiration behind a slew of skincare products to come from the fruit-powered label, eventually leading to its latest toner.

Designed after the Korean-popular practice of aqua peeling (water-based dermabrasion), the new Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner that launched on April 17 is basically a facial in a bottle. The PHAs (polyhydroxy acids) work to gently exfoliate while BHAs (street name salicylic acid) in the form of willow bark and betaine salicylate help to unclog pores and clear away dead skin cells, ultimately leaving you with clean, refreshed skin.

In addition, Glow Recipe's new toner contains tea tree oil — inflammation's Enemy Number One — and hyaluronic acid, which the brand calls "a holy grail hydrator," able to hold 1,000 times its weight in moisture.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

So, what's watermelon got to do with it, you ask? The pink seeded fruit is packed with antioxidants that are not only beneficial to consume, but that also do wonders for elasticity and hyperpigmentation when applied topically to skin. What's more, it's ultra-hydrating and loaded with Vitamin C, which acts as a natural brightening agent (hence the glow).

The formula is rounded out by cactus water, which itself is electrolyte- and antioxidant-rich, ultimately putting this toner's total hydration value pretty much through the roof. When your skin gets parched this summer, this is the pick-me-up you'll want to reach for.

This $34 pore reducer provides a healthy foundation for your moisturizer (or the corresponding Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer, perhaps?). You can find it at Sephora.com and GlowRecipe.com now.

