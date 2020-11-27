Many families — including celebrity ones — are paring down for the holidays this year, hosting smaller, more intimate events than usual. But just because you're scaling back, you don't have to sacrifice having a festive and chic affair: Just refer to Gigi Hadid's Thanksgiving table decor, which featured adorable and traditional table linens and other accents from an unexpected source, Etsy.

For the first time ever, the new mom hosted her family — including her sister, Bella, and mom, Yolanda — for the holiday at her home. According to Instagram stories posted by both sisters, the cozy family function stuck to some classic traditions. The dinner spread itself was full of nostalgic Thanksgiving dishes like roasted turkey, cornbread, and stuffing, and Bella even gave a sneak peek into how she whipped up her baked mac and cheese and brie and jam-filled pastry squares.

But the food wasn't the only thing that made this event both stylish and relatable: After showing her followers a sneak peek of her admirable tablescape, Gigi shared that many of the decorative items actually came from Etsy. You probably already knew that the artisan-focused online marketplace has a ton of unique and affordable holiday decor up for grabs, but you probably wouldn't have guessed that supermodels shop for theirs there, too.

Besides the festive centerpiece with mini pumpkins, gourds, and corn cobs, plus turkey-shaped salt and pepper shakers, and the vintage holiday plates her mother gifted her for the occasion, the decor included a burlap table runner and matching placemats, paper pumpkin place cards, and wooden napkin rings customized with the word "thankful" — all of which came from Etsy. Hadid even gave a shoutout to the independent makers and designers who created these goods, explaining that she "Wanted to support small businesses this holiday season."

Since posting about her decor, these handmade items are already selling out fast. That said, if you want to grab one while you can — or shop something similar from the same artisans — see ahead for Hadid's Thanksgiving Day table decorations, which just might inspire your next holiday table.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.