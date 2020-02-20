Airport dressing is an art. However, while comfort is preferred for travel and easy options are a must, there's still room for style and Gigi Hadid's leggings find that perfect balance. But the way that the supermodel styled the everyday staple is what's worth noting — as they've been completely transformed into a chic essential. Not to mention, they're a sneaky hack for making your legs look a mile long, making them the controversial staple that every wardrobe needs.

No matter what your opinion is on wearing leggings as pants, the laidback design has earned its spot in your everyday lineup. Plus, because the likes of your favorite celebrities like Gigi Hadid (and more recently, Kourtney Kardashian) have been seen wearing them a multitude of ways, you know it's worth investing in a solid pair for yourself.

On Feb. 18, the model was seen arriving to Milan during the peak of fashion month, in one of the most chic airport outfits to date. She layered a gray-green trench coat with exaggerated proportions over a mock-neck sweater, both of which made for an excellent pairing for her split-hem leggings. Finishing the look with two-tone sneakers, the fresh-faced celeb, of course, had her favorite aviator sunglasses, as well as, an oversized Ferragamo Studio Bag, in tow — giving you the perfect outfit accomplices when trying it out for yourself.

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

It's no secret that the Hadid sisters are capable of turning a basic wardrobe staple into a certified street-style must-have. As a result, there are plenty of instances where drawing inspiration is encouraged, and this latest look from the eldest sister is a great place to start. And whether you're hoping to recreate the outfit for your next long-haul flight or a day of running errands, the key to successfully pulling off leggings like Hadid, is to pair it with your favorite statement coat and luxe accessories.

If you've decided to take the plunge, below are a handful of durable leggings that feature the same trendy split-hem detail, as Gigi Hadid's pair. However, any pair of leggings will do, so long as you have a bold piece of outerwear to go along with it.