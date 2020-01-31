Shopping for the perfect pair of sunglasses can be tricky. From finding the right silhouette for your face shape and choosing a weight that suits your nose to landing on the perfect aesthetic for your style, there are a lot of factors at play. And when you have a virtually endless number of options to choose from, it can only get tougher. However, if you’re wondering which styles are truly worth trying, just take a look at your favorite fashion girls. As those who test out new items every day, these ladies know a thing or two about quality products — and Gigi Hadid’s favorite sunglasses are a pair that should be in your lineup, without question.

As one of the most sought-after models in the industry, Hadid has access to just about every corner of the fashion world out there. From must-have It bags and custom-made gowns to casual T-shirts and jeans, the 24-year-old model gets to see and wear it all. So when there’s a specific item that she simply can’t stop wearing, it’s worth taking note.

When a stylish A-lister like Hadid wears a new fashion piece while she’s out on the town already, she's already given her seal of approval. But when she’s been spotted wearing it on multiple accounts, you know it’s something the model truly loves. Such is the case with Amavii’s $155 Benjamin sunglasses.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Best Image / BACKGRID

The supermodel was spotted wearing the sunglasses a total of four times last week. She wore the frames with a more dressed up look, featuring a graphic jacket, black jeans, and bright orange boots, proving that these sunglasses will go with nearly everything. Whether she's heading out of the airport or walking the streets of New York with Zayn Malik, the model has made this particular style her go-to pair — and it’s easy to see why.

Considering the versatile nature of Amavii’s Benjamin sunglasses, with its classic silhouette, and neutral color palette, it comes as no surprise that Hadid would want to wear these with, well, everything. And she’s not alone in loving the brand that makes them, either. Amavii counts top celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Baldwin, and Alessandra Ambrosio fans — which means it’s a tried-and-true favorite for eyewear among the style set.

Want to add Hadid’s favorite pair of sunglasses into your eyewear rotation? Scroll down and shop Amavii’s Benjamin sunglasses below.