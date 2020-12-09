When it comes to finding gift ideas for foodies, there are a couple of things to consider: One, they've probably experienced their fair share of textures and tastes; and two, they're always excited to try something new. So, as the gift-giver, the goal is to cater to their adventurous taste by treating them to a unique, even quirky gift that's totally unexpected.

For instance, instead of a regular chocolates, maybe a bag of collagen-infused dark chocolate bites that will make their mouth water. Then, there are new appliances to add to their arsenal so they can make their own concoctions — the gift that keeps on giving. Maybe they're a health nut who's always on the hunt for something crave-worthy to snack on. In any case, sharing the gift of deliciousness with a foodie friend is as much about thought as it is about taste.

TZR rounded up the best innovative, non-mainstream gifts for all the foodies in your life. Whether you're looking for nutritious stocking stuffers (suitable for all ages), unexpected host or hostess gifts, indulgent treats for chocolate-lovers, or techie kitchen gadgets for home cooks and mixologists, these picks are perfect for any food lover on your list.

Gift Ideas For Foodies: Delicious (& Nutritious) Stocking-Stuffers

Looking to fill their stockings with something that's sweet but healthy? Rind's peel-on, nutrition-packed dried fruit mixes are the answer. Delicious, chewy, and not too messy, these make the perfect lunch box or travel snack (take note if you're hosting out-of-town family members). Even better, you can snug these mini packs right into stockings.

Perfect for that friend with an undeniable sweet tooth, these collagen-infused dark chocolate bites work to improve skin texture and appearance. Oh, and they're totally delicious (not to mention totally clean!).

Another sweet-as-candy delicacy is Joolies Medjool Dates. These superfruits are chock-full of fiber, magnesium and potassium; they're also packaged fresh (not dried) and are pitted, plump, and juicy. Grab an eight pack of packable, snackable boxes to stash in the stockings of both kids and adults. And, can we just point out the cuteness of these little turquoise boxes?

Chewy, crunchy, and ... stress-busting? Supernola clusters are made with adaptogenic ingredients and check all the boxes for a crave-worthy snack. Grab the Best Sellers Variety Pack for 12 portioned bags of nutty, fruity goodness that are ideal for breakfast or snacking on-the-go. (P.S. They sell a KETO Certified Sample Pack, too.)

Edible cookie dough is all the rage, but healthy edible cookie dough? Cutting edge. DEUX's functional cookie dough blends are made with superfoods and adaptogenic ingredients to fulfill cravings and give a healthy boost. Note: While these vegan recipes are stable at room temperature, they are best refrigerated, so keep them chilled before tucking in a stocking, if you can.

Okay, so it's not the healthiest snack on this list, but these aren't your average, waxy-textured grocery store chocolates. Raaka is made with unroasted single-origin cacao beans for a bold, unconventional flavor. With your giftee or yourself in mind (no judgment), you can assemble a 12-bar box to include unexpected flavor combinations like Bourbon Cask Aged and Green Tea Crunch. Raaka also has a transparent trade policy, meaning it buys directly from suppliers at fair prices, so savoring each melty square is actually good for the soul.

Gift Ideas For Foodies: Out-Of-The-Box Host/Hostess Gifts

BRIZO Everything Dressing was made for ... well, everything. Blending extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, and flavorful spices, the host who receives this can drizzle it on everything on the table (think: pasta, caprese, charcuterie, salad, and so much more). Not to mention, with its glass bottle and corked top, it's pretty on display, and as an added bonus, it doesn't need to be refrigerated. BRIZO comes in mild and spicy, and the latter has a pretty serious kick.

Take one thing off the party-thrower's plate by bringing a pack of AVEC all-natural mixers. With flavors like Jalapeño & Blood Orange and Hibiscus & Pomegranate, they have all the makings of a craft cocktail —just BYOB. The only mixology required is to pour, add booze, and enjoy, meaning the host can spend less time mixing and more time mingling.

Speaking of easy-to-mix beverages, these little blocks of infused cocktail ice are another effortless way to make a craft drink. Just pop one in a glass and pour your favorite spirit; the cube will melt and meld with the liquor for a yummy chilled concoction. For mocktails, add a splash of seltzer instead, and anyone can enjoy.

A box of chocolates is nice, but a box of CBD chocolates is even better. Kefla Organic's gourmet mint chocolate squares contain 25 milligrams of organic full-spectrum CBD to help the host unwind after throwing the bash of the year. They're also individually wrapped so they can toss 'em in a bag for rich, chocolatey zen on the run.

Kefla Organics' CBD Hot Cocoa brings new meaning to comfort in a cup. Made with Fair Trade cocoa and organic full-spectrum hemp extract, the host in question can mix up a steaming mug of calming, velvety cocoa after throwing the bash of the year. Each serving contains 25 milligrams of CBD, making it a scrumptious treat to curl up with and sip, even before bed.

It's natural to pair booze with bites, but booze with music? Now that's novel. Gift this to the host du jour, and they can pair a playlist with a signature drink when they plan their next legendary (virtual) party. When it's not in use, this hardcover makes a great coffee table book to thumb through on a rainy day.

Smart Gadgets & Sets For Hardcore Foodies

For your favorite sommelier, skip the bottle and give the Winesulator Gift Set instead. It's the gift that keeps on giving, since they can use this set to transport and sip their favorite vino any time of year. If the imbiber in mind loves hanging out by the pool, on a boat, or near the fire pit or camp fire, this shatterproof set is a definite must-have.

Gift a creative foodie the appliance they don't have (but definitely want). LEVO II is the high-tech gadget used to quickly infuse herbs and spices into oils and butters. With it, they can whip up concoctions galore, from spiced dressings and marinades, to hemp and CBD edibles, to grooming products like skin oils and shaving creams (see some creative recipes here). Even better, they come in five bold colors like black, robin blue, and Meyer yellow.

Your favorite home mixologist will be stirring up a storm as they dream up new inspirations with this fancy cloche. With it, they can infuse smoky flavor into any creation, adding an organic element of warm comfort, a necessity for cozy fireside cocktails.