Since your dreams of having more free time to frolic in the sun have become a reality this year, you may have also realized that you're now in need of comfy outdoor clothes — ideally, ones that you can wear to work out in, run errands in, and lounge around in. Trade in your house sweatpants for something a touch more elevated, like Georgia Fowler's KITH leggings set.

While on a morning walk in Bondi, Sydney, the New Zealand native sported a seriously cool athletic look from one of the OG streetwear brands, KITH. Originally a sneaker retailer, the now lifestyle brand has everything from logo tees or the latest footwear news to the most-wanted trendy apparel. Now, even the brands namesake Men's and Women's apparel collections sell-out in light-speed, sometimes weeks in a row.

If you don't follow the Victoria's Secret model on Instagram yet, Fowler's page has offered a flurry of fitness content lately and her work-out attire is just as inspirational. For a solo workout, she sported a matching set from Kith. Both her strappy sports bra and high-rise banded leggings are available in limited sizes.

She paired the set with Nike's highly coveted The 10 Vapormax FK's from the brand's exclusive collaboration with streetwear favorite Off-White. Though you can still find the pair through resell retailers like Stadium, the trendy shoe might cost you upwards of $2,000 depending on your size. If you like the look and not the price tag, though, opt for a similar pair like Nike's Air Vapormax Flyknits for just $200.

KHAPGG / BACKGRID

Not sold on Fowler's set? Kith's Women's line just dropped a crazy-good assortment of new pastel-hued tees, sweatshirts, joggers and bike shorts that are simply the most ideal summer uniform we've seen yet.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.