It's likely that at this point you have no shortage of comfy loungewear like cozy shorts and breezy t-shirts. But considering you've likely been living in them for the past couple months, it might be time to hit refresh on your comfy summer wardrobe just one last time, especially if you're go-to's have lost their excitement. And Ganni's and MatchesFashion's 'Summer Love' collaboration hit just in time to finish the season strong.

The 13-piece capsule includes four made-for-August silhouettes (an airy midi dress, oversized button-down, relaxed shorts, and matching bucket hats) in three sunny prints and fabrics and, truthfully, it's more than likely they'll be the only outfits you really need for the rest of the month.

With its previous Spring/Summer '20 collection, titled 'Double Love', Ganni was all about a strong feminine aesthetic mixed with a bit of rock 'n' roll via versatile suiting and multi-colored python prints. The latest drop riffs off a similar theme, but with a bit more of an ode to the ethereal. The thoughtful capsule has taken into account this summer's excessive amount of lounging with three easy, breezy silhouettes: a billowing midi dress, relaxed button-down shirts, elastic shorts and, to tie it all off, matching bucket hats.

Earlier in the summer, camp shirts and board shorts were both seeing an uptick in popularity on their own so it was only a matter of time before the two collided in co-ord form. The capsule contains three variants of the set: a solid indigo denim as well as two prints, a rose bouquet and its beloved equestrian print. "We brought back our superstar wild horses print from a few seasons ago, to give that freewheeling feeling of summer," says Ganni's Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup in a press release, "even if we aren’t going anywhere yet.”

As far as what the must-own pieces will run you, pricing reflects the fabrics. Made of 100-percent cotton, the two printed dresses are $325 with the matching shirt and shorts being $185 and $165, accordingly. The cotton-blend denim separates (which aren't offered in dress form) total at $295 and $205. Although pajama-inspired co-ords are going strong right now, MatchesFashion's Senior Buyer Suzanne Pendlebury shared her insider styling tips saying, "the sets can be teamed together as a summer suit or worn as separates to add joie de vivre to your existing wardrobe."

This is the exclusive capsule you'll be thankful to have for many summers to come, so pick your favorites ahead.

