The GANNI x Richie Shazam Collab Is Selling Artful Prints Supporting Black Trans Lives Matter

This time last month, 15,000 people marched along Brooklyn's Eastern Parkway to make one thing loud and clear — Black trans lives matter. Model, photographer and activist, Richie Shazam, was there to capture it all, her hundreds of photographs serving as historical tableaus of a radical fight for change. Black trans people have constantly been underserved and overlooked in the fight for racial justice, a tide that GANNI is helping to turn with its latest project. Through its site, the GANNI x Richie Shazam project is making the artist's iconic prints available to the public, with 100% of proceeds going to organizations that help Black Trans people to survive and thrive.

"Richie was one of the first people we called during the lockdown," says Ditte Reffstrup, GANNI Creative Director, whose friendship and creative alignment with Shazam dates back years. "So when we were asked if we wanted to help raise awareness and funds for Black Trans Lives Matter, it was such an honor. If there is anything this lockdown has taught me, it's that we have to stick together and support each other. " The project offers 50 copies of two different prints, all of which are autographed by Shazam. The photographs are being sold for $105 a piece, with all funds donated to The Marsha P. Johnson Institute and FOR THE GWORLS, two organizations that specifically support the trans community.

"Black Trans Lives Matter, NYC 2020," by Richie Shazam

The first print is titled "Black Trans Lives Matter, NYC 2020," and showcases the Jun. 14 march against the backdrop of the Brooklyn Museum. The second, "Self Portrait," features Shazam in bold turquoise eyeshadow, a sequin-spangled halter dress, and patent platform heels. "I've learned the hard way, that living your truth authentically is a revolutionary act within itself," said Shazam in an official statement. "My photography lets me tell stories, send but also transcend messages. My work connects me to who I am, where I come from and most of all those around me."

