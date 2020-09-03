When looking to add a new piece to your wardrobe, you'll want to consider whether or not said piece will get tons of use, or be a once-a-year player in your arsenal. This is especially true for swimwear, which was once only appropriate for days spent beach-bound or poolside, and seldom even considered anywhere else. Now, fashion girls are finding all-new ways to style their swim pieces, whether layering a bikini top beneath a blazer and trousers, or pairing a one-piece with a slip skirt. All it takes is the right foundational piece — and, luckily, Gabrielle Union's white swimsuit is checking every box, and it's somehow still in stock.

On Sep. 3, Union posted a thread of behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram, sporting natural curls and a polished, cream-colored swimsuit. The shoot (for Women's Health magazine) called for a more laid-back look, so Union totally ditched jewelry and other fashion pieces, wearing the suit solo against a rustic backdrop. The suit was architected by women-owned swimwear brand Alia Blue, and it's going for $242 on its site right now. For those looking to grab the exact version, acting now is encouraged, as it's guaranteed to be a sell out.

Once you've added to cart, the styling options are as manifold as you'd expect. Consider going the stripped-down route like Union did, which just takes the help of some natural, no-makeup makeup. Dressing it up for all different occasions is also encouraged — all it takes is the right pieces. To step out during the day, layer a pair of light-wash stovepipe jeans over the suit, and slip on a pair of neutral-toned Birkenstock Arizona sandals for an effortless summer look. For a more polished dinner ensemble, consider a set of white linen pants and a shrunken cardigan (which is trending again for fall) with the bottom buttons fastened.

To shop her exact suit before it sells out (as well as a few alternates incase it does), continue ahead:

