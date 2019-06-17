Gabrielle Union Just Nailed ‘70s Style At Her Latest Red Carpet Event

Despite proving her athleticism alongside husband Dwayne Wade as the face of Gatorade's Keep Moving campaign, Gabrielle Union has made it perfectly clear that she isn't afraid of sky-high heels. After effortlessly nailing a seriously steep pair of platforms at Wade's '70s-themed retirement bash back in April, the actor is continuing down the retro path with another fashion-forward moment for statement footwear. Gabrielle Union's Monte Carlo Film Festival outfit featured a flirty green mini dress, a silver clutch, and metallic purple platform heels. With her hair styled into a classic updo, the Bring It On star opted for retro cat-eye liner and natural lip color.

Alongside Union at the red carpet appearance, Jessica Alba also went for the '70s-inspired footwear trend, pairing red heels with a floor-length orange dress featuring statement balloon sleeves. The costars of crime drama L.A.'s Finest haven't missed a beat while promoting the series, and have served a handful of next-level looks at a range of promotional events over the past month. As proven by Union's light green number, the earthy hue is alive and well in the fashion sphere, and doesn't have to mean keeping the rest of your look neutral.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The '70s is one decade that seems to remain relevant in one way or another, whether in the form of wide-leg jeans or tousled haircuts featuring face-framing fringe. The best part about disco-inspired heels is their versatility, because the eye-catching shoes look equally amazing styled with flowy trousers or breezy sun dresses. Whether you opt for a metallic finish or classic black suede, the structural silhouette will lend a bold sensibility to your look. Despite the towering height, the platform sole actually allows for more movability than classic stiletto pumps.

The Zoe Report sourced a handful of key styles to incorporate into your summer wardrobe, so shop the Union-approved heels and put your best '70s-inspired foot forward, ahead.

