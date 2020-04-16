Just when you thought the recent influx of spring sales couldn’t get any better, Free People’s spring sale on sale has arrived. Since the beginning of April, the brand has been on a roll with discounting its stock in waves — including its entire dress section. Odds are you’ve already taken advantage of the retailer’s recent sales. But if there’s some room left in your closet for a few more pieces, this is the perfect time to get some of Free People’s best items for a fraction of the price.

Free People's sale on sale is exactly how it sounds. From April 17 to April 19, the brand — which is known for its effortlessly cool, breezy, and bohemian-inspired pieces — will be marking down its sale section an additional 25 percent off, with an additional 50 percent off of select styles. And with Free People’s already on-sale dresses, activewear, loungewear, and more will be available for an even better discount than before, there couldn't be a better opportunity to build up your spring and summer wardrobe.

Now that you’ve spent over a month in quarantine, odds are you’ve taken a good look at your wardrobe and noted which areas have some holes to fill. Free People will have you covered on all fronts, but if loungewear is the top priority on your list, the sale section is practically teeming with at-home staples.

Update your work-from-home wardrobe with elevated pieces like the We The Free Groovy Thermal, which is on sale for $59.95. Style it with your favorite cotton shorts and ankle socks while you’re reading on your couch for a low-key day at home. You can also create an easy ensemble for your time in quarantine is with the La Hoodie, $99.95, and the High-Rise Ankle Length Roll Out Leggings, also $99.95. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to stock up on basics like the $24.95 Mesh Is Tank.

If you’re looking for something to wear that isn’t loungewear, you won’t go wrong with the $59.95 Palma Tee Dress. Wear it all day while you work from home, and when you need to step outside for a quick errand, throw on a pair of sneakers or sandals to create an effortlessly put-together ensemble. And just in case you want a statement-making piece to add into the mix, the Costa Ballena Patchwork Top is on sale for $129.95 and will be a shirt to wear through summer.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to shop TZR’s picks from Free People’s sale on sale below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.