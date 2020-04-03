With the sun streaming through the windows and birds chirping outside, spring is making its presence as clear as day. The new season has come with its ups and downs, but if there’s one thing that can give any fashion lover something to look forward to, it’s the opportunity for a new wardrobe. For those of you looking to add a few spring-ready pieces to your closet, Free People’s on-sale dresses are a great section to start with. And to make it even better, they’re all on sale.

Free People has always been stocked full of bohemian-inspired pieces ready to add a breezy, cool air to any ensemble. However, if there’s one area where the brand’s dreamy style truly stands out, it’s in its dresses. And now, from April 3 to April 6, the brand is marking all its dresses down 50 percent off for the first time ever. In other words, you'll want to take advantage of this.

From the effortless, flowy options you can start wearing from the comfort of your couch to printed maxi styles for those much-needed moments in the sun, there’s no doubt Free People’s dress section has a style for you.

Scroll down to shop TZR’s favorite picks from Free People’s dress section below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Full Swing Mini Dress $128 Free People see on free people This easy dress will be so comfortable on, you won't want to take it off.

Getaway Midi Dress $168 Free People see on free people If you're taking a nice walk in the sun to boost your vitamin D intake, this is the dress to wear.

Rare Feelings Maxi Dress $148 Free People see on free people Another great option for your next venture outside is this printed number, which will look great with a pair of lace-up boots or sneakers.

The Nue Mini Dress $78 Endless Summer see on free people Looking for something simple and '90s-inspired? Opt for this sleeveless collared mini dress.

La Mer One-Piece $78 Endless Summer see on free people How cool would this look with some white cowboy boots?

Lou Jean Babydoll Dress $128 Free People see on free people A square neckline feels sophisticated and unexpected.

Mossy Slip Dress $295 Dannijo see on free people You can never have too many slip dresses, and this one comes in a warm marigold hue.

Ibiza Sun Dress Midi $116 Free People see on free people The back of this dress is so good. Plus, it's perfect for those sun-filled days.

Sayulita Maxi Dress $128 Endless Summer see on free people Style this dress with a wide brim hat and simple leather sandals and you'll have the perfect ensemble for spring and summer.

Sadie Tunic $68 Endless Summer see on free people Round out your collection with this simple tunic, which can be worn as a mini dress on its own or a top with biker shorts.

Lydia Midi Dress $108 Free Peopl see on free people Wear this dress on your next errand run to feel put-together without putting to much thought into your ensemble.

So Fresh Tunic $78 Free People see on free people With the puff sleeves and the breezy material, this dress will become one of your favorite pieces this season.