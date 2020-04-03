Free People's Dresses Are On Sale For 50% Off For The First Time Ever & The Options Are Good
With the sun streaming through the windows and birds chirping outside, spring is making its presence as clear as day. The new season has come with its ups and downs, but if there’s one thing that can give any fashion lover something to look forward to, it’s the opportunity for a new wardrobe. For those of you looking to add a few spring-ready pieces to your closet, Free People’s on-sale dresses are a great section to start with. And to make it even better, they’re all on sale.
Free People has always been stocked full of bohemian-inspired pieces ready to add a breezy, cool air to any ensemble. However, if there’s one area where the brand’s dreamy style truly stands out, it’s in its dresses. And now, from April 3 to April 6, the brand is marking all its dresses down 50 percent off for the first time ever. In other words, you'll want to take advantage of this.
From the effortless, flowy options you can start wearing from the comfort of your couch to printed maxi styles for those much-needed moments in the sun, there’s no doubt Free People’s dress section has a style for you.
Scroll down to shop TZR’s favorite picks from Free People’s dress section below.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
This easy dress will be so comfortable on, you won't want to take it off.
If you're taking a nice walk in the sun to boost your vitamin D intake, this is the dress to wear.
Another great option for your next venture outside is this printed number, which will look great with a pair of lace-up boots or sneakers.
Looking for something simple and '90s-inspired? Opt for this sleeveless collared mini dress.
How cool would this look with some white cowboy boots?
A square neckline feels sophisticated and unexpected.
You can never have too many slip dresses, and this one comes in a warm marigold hue.
The back of this dress is so good. Plus, it's perfect for those sun-filled days.
Style this dress with a wide brim hat and simple leather sandals and you'll have the perfect ensemble for spring and summer.
Round out your collection with this simple tunic, which can be worn as a mini dress on its own or a top with biker shorts.
Wear this dress on your next errand run to feel put-together without putting to much thought into your ensemble.
With the puff sleeves and the breezy material, this dress will become one of your favorite pieces this season.
Wear this simple slip with an easy jacket over it a T-shirt underneath to dress it down.