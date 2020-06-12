Living in a world that's been ablaze for months, one thing has become abundantly clear: the future belongs to the kids. FENTY agrees — and its latest collection is a buzzing celebration of that very fact. Released over the course of several weeks, the three-part series is a complete youthquake, translating the invigorated spirit of the Generation X through dozens of energized styles. And, with the arrival of FENTY's first 6-20 drop on Jun. 11, things are off to a great start.

The first installment is a surprising one, delivering a refined sense of calm that rivals the eye of a storm. The drop gives contemporary updates to FENTY's signature styles, such as the jersey Corset Dress, which we've most recently seen in supple faux leather the brand's Spring 4-20 drop. The mini comes in two color-ways — Jet Black or Coco White. The denim wares are also reconstructed from past silhouettes, with a slitted pant and paunchy button-down forming a new kind of power suit. The 'Immigrant' graphic tee has also been seen before, having previously boasted color-blocked strips that were quick to become a Gigi Hadid favorite. Now, the same tee gets configured into a long-sleeved, semi-translucent jersey, repurposing it for summer wear.

COURTESY OF FENTY

There's some new, more romantic shapes too, which punctuate FENTY's typically structural, unisex aesthetic seamlessly. The Satin Shirt Dress comes in the same Coco White finish as the jersey dress, featuring a wrap shape that's as elegant and effortless as they come. With elongated balloon sleeves, a cutout back and a slit-up-to-there skirt, the feminine piece fully rounds out the eclectic drop. FENTY's also designed a cropped shirt with the same features, for those who prefer a varied look.

As for what's to come for the next two drops, FENTY fans can expect to see period pieces closely associated with 20th century social movements — including psychedelic, over-dyed florals and profane tees that blend '90s rave culture and 00s logomania. Set your calendars for the next FENTY Drop (which is set for Jun. 18), as well as Drop 3 (Jul. 15). Until then, continue ahead for key styles: