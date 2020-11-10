Fenty Skin knows what the people want, and it's proving to be a brand that constantly delivers. On Nov. 8, Rihanna's up-and-coming skin care brand posted a comment from a fan on its Instagram account asking if there would be a bundle set following the Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream launch mid-October. The answer? But of course. The Fenty Skin All Four One 4-Piece AM + PM Skincare Set officially arrives on Nov. 11 — though you can already find the value bundle on Fenty Beauty's website if you're an email subscriber.

And make sure you jot that date down on your calendar. The $112 set — valued at $128 — is a limited-edition launch, so once it's gone, it's gone. (And if Rihanna fans have anything to do with it, you can expect it to be yet another cult hit.) All four Fenty Skin staples are included: the Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, and the Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream. Use it each morning and every night, switching between the gel-cream and SPF moisturizer depending on your needs; the All Four One set includes full-sized versions of the four products, so you have plenty of each formula to use.

Courtesy of Fenty Skin

New to Fenty Skin? That makes sense, seeing as the skin care brand only dropped its first three products on July 31 of this year. And while it's certainly gained traction thanks to celebrity status and the runaway success of Fenty Beauty, the Fenty Skin appeal is only deepened by the vegan, cruelty-free ingredient selection and gender-neutral presentation. ("That’s right baby...@fentyskin is for my fellas too!" Rihanna wrote on Instagram during the inaugural Fenty Skin campaign.)

That, and the refillable packaging. Once you have your hands on the All Four One set, you can purchase eco-friendlier product refills for both the Instant Reset gel-cream and the Hydra Vizor moisturizer. Both are easier on your wallet, as well — the gel-cream refill is $4 less that buying a whole new jar, while the SPF moisturizer refill will save you $5.

Making this new value set the deal that keeps on giving. Below, the All Four One 4-Piece AM + PM Skincare Set from Fenty Skin, officially launching on Nov. 11.

