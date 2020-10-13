Fenty Skin had a strong start when it launched this last July. Not only did it build upon Rihanna's already established beauty empire, but the curated three-product line was an easy-to-pick-up daily skin care routine: wash with the cleanser, dab on the toning serum, hydrate via the SPF moisturizer, and you're out the door. However, there was one puzzle piece missing — and it's arriving on Oct. 20. Meet the upcoming Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream, the Fenty way to moisturize when you don't need sunscreen.

"When you're sleeping your body's in recovery mode and I wanted to maximize that for the skin," explained Rihanna in a press release. "I wanted a night cream that would reset my skin and relieve it from all the stress of the day so you wake up fresh, nourished, and glowing."

You can thank a seriously impressive ingredient list for all of those benefits. The $40 Instant Reset gel-cream features hyaluronic acid, kalahari melon oil, and baobab oil, three famously powerful hydrators. Then, on top of the moisture, the formula also emphasizes creating an even, balanced skin tone; niacinamide assists with dark spots, Australian lemon myrtle minimizes excess oils, and the botanical trio of cactus flower, green tea, and aloe vera offer protective antioxidants.

Courtesy of Fenty Skin

Better yet, the packaging alone is well worth a spot in your own collection. A moisturizer applicator is tucked away beneath the sleek pop-up lid, designed with long nails in mind. (Thank you, Rihanna.) Once you run out of Instant Reset, you can buy an eco-friendlier $36 refill instead of a whole new jar; and both the outer box and inner component are recyclable.

The Fenty Skin night routine is just as easy as the day ritual, too. Just start by washing away sunscreen, grime, and makeup with the Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser. Follow that up with the Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum if you like toning and treating at night, or skip straight to the Instant Reset gel-cream. Either way, end with the moisturizer — the formula boasts 8-hour hydration.

Shop the upcoming Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream, below, on FentyBeauty.com starting Oct. 20.

