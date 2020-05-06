Some things are just better passed down — and double-Cs are indubitably of them. That's why the latest pre-loved boutique to hit e-shelves is one worth flocking to. Starting on May 6, Farfetch is gaining 50 new vintage Chanel pieces via its Rewind Vintage Affairs boutique; it plucked the quilted, tweeded, gold-monogrammed pieces from the archives to give them a joyous second life. In their first, the wares belonged to Catherine McNulty, a socialite whose years amongst the glitterati yielded a spattering of rare Chanel pieces. Following her passing, Farfetch inherited the exclusive collection — making it available to the public for the first time. And, as you can imagine, all the goods are as chic as you'd expect.

Between silk scarfs and cap-toed kitten pumps, there's tons to choose from. Take, for example, the boutique's set of slick, patent-leather heels, whose ankle-tying feature puts a contemporary spin on the traditional stiletto.

If you've been indulging in the tie-dye trend, there's an off-beat dress in the mix that will surely catch your eye: the brand's 1990s dress, which goes for $1,607 and boasts a pale pink, check-effect spin on tie dye. For tweed-lovers, there's mint woven handbags featuring the iconic gold CC turnlock and collared, contrast-trimmed jackets decorated in funky buttons.

COURTESY OF FARFETCH

Let's stay on gold for a minute. Chanel's reputation for making investment pieces is about far more than the brand's street cred — its use of gold has much to do with it. Its pieces prior to 2008 were plated in 24-karat gold, a rare (and, expensive) choice commonly foregone by competing luxury labels. So, while its pre-owned pieces' heftier price tags will often reflect that, the investment is all the more worth it.

Farfetch is known for offering scores of pre-loved pieces, all for great prices — and Chanel is no stranger to the retailer's portfolio. So, while you're browsing the Rewind Vintage Affairs drop, be sure to peruse the rest of the archival selects, which include Fendi baguettes, Birkin bags, and so much more. But first, scroll down for all the key pre-owned Chanel styles, and continue to the site for the 50-part offering.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.