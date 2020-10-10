If you feel it's time to change up your light and bright hair color from summer, but aren't quite on board for going too dark or rich, fall's "cinnamon" hair color trend is the perfect happy medium. It's a gorgeous warm red with hints of soft brown — and there is no better celebrity to turn to for inspiration than Julia Roberts and her flawless take on the hue in the '90s.

While Roberts embraced crimson hair for years, the color just started to pick up speed up this year, just in time for pumpkin season, seeing a resurgence thanks to celebrities like Lucy Hale, who got her warm red color courtesy of hairstylist and colorist Kristin Ess. Earlier this year, Sarah Hyland embraced an ultra bright red (albeit accidentally), as did Kim Kardashian, who opted for a cherry red, and Kylie Jenner whose version of cinnamon hair more closely straddled the line of brunette.

That said, the specific autumnal trend in question is slightly more muted than the fiery reds that popped up over the summer, and has a touch more spice than a classic brunette. If you're inspired by this multi-dimensional shade, see how Roberts made this color her signature throughout the '90s — and take notes.

Julia Roberts' "Cinnamon" Hair Color: In A Shaggy Bob

Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

This chic, short bob is the perfect low-maintenance cut for autumn. If your interest is piqued by anything that allows you to roll out of bed with little effort, this is your cut. Its length also makes dealing with any damage from hair dye much more manageable.

Julia Roberts' "Cinnamon" Hair Color: With Side Bangs

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Feeling a little more daring? If the commitment of bangs doesn't break you out in a sweat, try test driving sleek, side fringe like Roberts did here.

Julia Roberts' "Cinnamon" Hair Color: Softly Waved

Victor Malafronte/Archive Photos/Getty Images

The different tonal strands in cinnamon hair make it perfect for waving. It adds major dimension and when the light hits it you get the perfect mix of dark chestnut shades and light strawberry locks. All it takes is a few twists of a curling wand and a bit of pomade to keep the hold strong, but natural.

Julia Roberts' "Cinnamon" Hair: Long & Layered

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Whether you wave or straighten them, long layers are an ideal way to showing off the depth and dimension of cinnamon hair. For those who prefer beyond-shoulder locks, a cut like this will provide more texture and shape than a blunt style.

Julia Roberts' "Cinnamon" Hair: Short & Curly

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

On the flip side, if you're going for the chop this season, one of the best ways you can style your red hair is with plenty of extra curl and volume. If you're not quite ready to take the plunge into shorter strands, pulling it back into a low-bun with a few face-framing pieces can give the illusion of a lob or bob, sans scissors.

Julia Roberts' "Cinnamon" Hair: The Mullet

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Mullets are back, baby, and a shag cut like this allows for gorgeous deeper roots to be haloed by lighter crimson tips. Paired with a green velvet blazer á la Roberts and you've got your fall uniform ready to go.