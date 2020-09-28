Whether intentional or not, Lucy Hale is personally ending the notion that each of us should stick to just one hair color. Although known best for her rich, dark hair à la Pretty Little Liars, the actor has given almost every shade a whirl, including honey blonde, warm brunette, and raven black. However, this September added one more color to the books: Lucy Hale officially has natural-looking red hair for the very first time, according to her longtime hairstylist Kristin Ess.

"I mean!!!! 😭 This gets an in-feed post. @lucyhale has had every hair color under the sun EXCEPT red," wrote the celebrity hairstylist and colorist on an Instagram post featuring Hale's new look. "My lil colorist heart is full and now we officially know this chick looks good with any hair color 👩🏼👩🏻👩‍🎤🧚🏻👩🏼‍🦰👑 thank you for trusting me to do this (and thank you for Covid testing w me beforehand 🥰)."

Instead of the pinkish-red hair color she rocked back in 2018, Hale's 2020 take on red looks utterly natural, focusing on a multidimensional hue that complements her signature waves. The tone appears to be consistent throughout, though only time (and maybe another Instagram post) will tell if Ess added a root shadow or a few well-placed highlights into the mix. "I've always had the feistiness of a redhead so this is fitting," Hale commented on Ess' post.

Before the big reveal, Hale teased fans on her own Instagram account, sharing a snapshot via her Stories of Ess rinsing her hair in what looks to be a kitchen sink. "Ch ch ch changes," Hale wrote on the pic, tagging Ess right below.

And even if you can't currently get your hair done by a pro in your sink, Ess has kept it real with her own Instagram followers, confirming in a comment that, "The color change was done [with] professional salon colors." So, chances are high that you won't be able to transform your own brunette hair into a lighter red shade just by using Kristin Ess' in-shower hair gloss — this is one color shift best left to the pros.