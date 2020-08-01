Lockdown has done little good for the makeup industry, but one small slice of the beauty pie is booming despite it all. With eyes being the only feature left exposed by face coverings, elaborate lids have taken on a new importance — if you thought Big Drama was the standard this summer, then you should see what's in store for autumn. Bold eyeshadow looks to heed this fall, ahead.

Intense shades, geometric shapes, shimmer, and color blocking have championed the eye makeup scene this season and don't think for a second that lids are going to get any less spicy in the coming months. The forecast for fall was already looking especially fierce after vampire lips, punky shimmer, and abstract eyeliner made fashion week cameos, but then face masks happened and the demand for look-at-me eyes promptly skyrocketed.

Fall's eyeshadow trends are expected to favor glitter, multichrome, blocked color, bottom lid and around-the-eye application, winged eyeshadow, blurred watercolor, and bright corners. Neons remain on-trend even after summer ends and metallic shimmer returns in advance of winter. Five celebrity-approved looks to try, ahead.

Golden Shimmer Metallic makes an early debut this year ahead of the shimmer-happy holiday season. Glitter makeup became a major point of conversation after it appeared in copious amounts on Fall 2020 runways earlier this year. Marni's models looked to have bathed in the stuff before hitting the catwalk in Milan, but its off-runway iteration is a subtler dusting of sparkle around the eyes. Chrome Paint Shadow Pot in Gold $22 Tarte Cosmetics see on tarte cosmetics

Dark Green Green eyeshadow is the unexpected breakout star of fall 2020 makeup trends. While lighter lime, seafoam, and pistachio shades have become a bold-but-popular choice over the summer, cooler weather will favor a richer, mossy hue. Don't be afraid to apply it with a heavy hand, either. High Times Eyeshadow Palette $20 Midas Cosmetics see on midas cosmetics

Hot Pink Another iteration of the neon trend is this hot-pink lid demonstrated by the queen of bold eyeshadow herself, Tracee Ellis Ross. Make it even more couture with a matching lip or super-flushed cheeks. Blossom Passion Palette $34.99 Ace Beaute see on ace beaute

Neon Corners Although it doesn't fit into the stereotypical autumnal color palette of pumpkin-spiced oranges, crisp reds, and mossy greens, neons aren't a total write-off when summer ends. This year, highlighter hues will linger in the inner corner of the eye, à la Chrissy Teigen's recent vacation look. Hot Singles Eyeshadow in STFU $4.50 NYX Professional Makeup see on nyx professional makeup