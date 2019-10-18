Yes, You Can Still Wear This Summer Nail Polish Shade In The Fall

If you're already making an appointment to get Autumn Glow hair this weekend, you might as well head to your manicurist to try out the best nail colors for fall 2019, too. As any beauty lover knows, dark and moody hues always find their way back into the autumn rotation. But according to experts, there's also plenty of surprising shades to consider this season.

“Our favorite manis right now are tonal — a different shade on every finger," Sarah Gibson Tuttle, CEO and founder of Olive & June tells TZR. "We are into shades of grey from brighter whites to warm and cozy tones, as well as ranges of pinks and reds."

But if you can't part with neutrals, try this trick from Rita Remark, Global Lead Educator of Essie: “Look at your spice cabinet," she says. "And opt for colors that are reminiscent of cinnamon, cayenne, and paprika,” she says. Remark also notes that vibrant, textured nail colors are great options, too. “Pearlized or metallic jewel-tone shades add a bit of decadence and weight to your manicure,” she describes.

You can also mix up a nude paring with added glitter. Eleanor Langston, Paintbox’s Chief Creative Officer is predicting glitter and soft nudes as fall’s most significant nail trend. The brand's newest Power Couples launch includes a nude shade teamed with reflective glitter. “[In the salon], we noticed an often pairing of soft nude shades with reflective glitters for a low-key, downtown update on luminosity," she says. "The glitter tone turns your nails into an instant accessory, and we packed in as much glitter payoff as possible into the lacquer."

But for the traditionalists, there’s still nothing wrong with staying true to classic autumn hues like forest greens, chocolaty browns, and burgundies. “Grays and deep burgundies are staples for fall, but this season OPI added a bit of variety in the moody tones," Sigourney Nuñez, OPI's North America Education Manager, notes. "We introduced jewel-inspired versions of those dark colors.” Nuñez recommends new shades like Good Girls Gone Plaid, a dark amethyst, Nessie Plays Hide & Sea-k, a multidimensional metallic sapphire, and Things I’ve Seen in Aber-green, a bold and dark emerald. “In the lineup, you’ll also find pops of pastels to truly offer a spectrum of tones to match your mood all season long,” she adds. If that's not incentive to book an appointment immediately, I don't know what else is.

Ahead, see the best shades for the months ahead.

