While it can be easy to slip into a rotation of sweats for days indoors, this Emma Roberts off-duty look proves there are other ways to achieve cozy, casual vibes. The actress has recently been snapping shots of her at-home outfits for her Instastories, and over the weekend she served up an ensemble that'll not only inspire you to try out a new laidback look, but also convince you to switch out your slippers for moccasins.

As part of her weekend attire Roberts rocked a pair of Leopard Kilty Minnetonka moccasins in the taupe hue. Regularly running for $44.95, the soft-suede slip-ons that were especially popular during the early to mid-2000s, are now down to just $34.95, and are also available in classic black and a dusty brown shade. The bow-adorned style takes the classic moccasin silhouette and gives it a dose of playful leopard-print at the toe. And, considering they feature a sporty rubber sole, you can easily transition the comfy style from inside to outside.

Roberts paired up her moccasins with another throwback piece: vintage blue denim overalls, which she cuffed at the ankles, keeping the focus on the shoes. The 29-year-old styled the dungarees over a fitted white high-neck top and added a pop of color to the outfit by slipping on a bubble-gum pink cardigan from J.Crew. The American Horror Story star continued to play up the nostalgic vibes with her accessories, donning a multi-colored beaded necklace from Kris Nations and wearing her hair pulled back and parted in the middle with two snap clips on either side.

Roberts has delivered a slew of denim looks over the years, but this off-duty look is one you should definitely consider if you're currently looking to try out different at-home outfits. And luckily, it's really easy to replicate. With a number of jewelry brand's partaking in the nostalgic beaded trend and a fair share of the outfits pieces already hanging in your closet, this foolproof pairing is one to try.

Continue on to snag Roberts exact pair of Minnetonka moccasins, and then shop similar pieces to recreate the rest of Roberts' casual-chic look.