A head-to-toe denim look continues to be an ensemble that works for transitional weather. Blue jean jackets and jeans are a classic combination that make for a stylish look during a time of seasonal confusion. That said, if you're eager to give this pairing an update for spring, look no further than Emily Ratajkowski's denim-on-denim outfit — which gives the timeless duo a practical sneaker update you can easily try, too.

While walking in New York City, the 28-year-old was photographed (this time, without her beloved dog Colombo) wearing an oversized, light-wash denim jacket with cozy shearling lining over a fitted black cropped top with a pair of high-waisted jeans. And while this look was super chic on its own, it was EmRata's styling of a set of $120 Nike Air Max 90 white trainers with white tube socks that made this look feel super fresh for the season. So for women in their 30s looking to style sneakers in a practical, yet fashion-forward manner, consider giving Emrata's latest off-duty look a spin.

No stranger to a sneaker look, the model's newest ensemble may foreshadow a street-style styling moment to look out for this spring. Similar to the pants tucked into boots styling trick that took off in the cooler months, EmRata embraced a different type of tuck — jeans into socks with sneakers — and it may prove to gain just as much momentum.

ARA / BACKGRID

Ratajkowski brought a laidback, '90s vibe to her denim-on-denim look by tucking the bottoms of her jeans into chunky socks that she scrunched at her ankles just above her stark white sneakers. Pulling her hair back into a sleek bun, she polished off the off-duty outfit with a pair of hoop earrings and black cat-eye sunglasses.

Another thing to love about this look, is that you likely already have a few of the pieces needed to recreate it living within your wardrobe. But, if you're lacking any of the necessary components, you can simply scroll on to scoop them up to give this outfit a try the next time you're stumped as to what to wear to feel comfortable but look put together.

Continue on to shop the pieces you'll need to copy EmRata's latest look.